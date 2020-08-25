The Fitbit Inspire 2 adds a better screen, longer battery, and Active Zone tracking

Fitbit is refreshing its Inspire range of fitness trackers with the all new Inspire 2 (£89.99). Chock full of upgrades, the Inspire 2 adds advanced features including Active Zone Minutes, which specifically tracks time spent in the fat burn, cardio, or peak heart-rate zones, and ushers in a slimmer design that includes a brighter, more vibrant screen and a bigger battery that delivers 10 days of usage - which is the longest battery life of any Fitbit device to date. Inspire 2 adopters will also be treated to a one-year free trial of Fitbit Premium, which grants access to personalised workout plans, advanced insights, guided programs, and premium challenges, along with over 20 goal-based exercise modes, sleep tracking, 24/7 heart rate tracking, and all of the other bells and whistles bundled into the original Inspire. If that sounds like the cut of your jib, the super sequel will be arriving in late September, which gives you a few weeks to bid a fond farewell to your current fitness companion. You'll always have that weekend in Mauritius.