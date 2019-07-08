Huawei Mate 30 Pro preview: Everything we know so far

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was our favourite phone in the world until the Huawei P30 Pro released, and the P20 Pro had claimed that spot before the Mate 20 Pro… so it's safe to say that Huawei's been making some bangers of late.

Of course, things have changed lately. United States restrictions on its companies doing business with Huawei has potentially put a huge roadblock in the path of the Chinese giant. Mate 30 Pro leaks are starting to surface, but will you even want an amazing handset if it doesn't have Google apps and the Play Store?

We'll have to wait and see how all of that shakes out, but given Huawei's recent pedigree, we're keeping our heads high and fingers crossed that it'll all work out. Here's everything we've heard so far about the incoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

(Concept image via Ben Geskin)