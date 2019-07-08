News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro preview: Everything we know so far

The Mate is making a comeback this autumn
by 

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was our favourite phone in the world until the Huawei P30 Pro released, and the P20 Pro had claimed that spot before the Mate 20 Pro… so it's safe to say that Huawei's been making some bangers of late.

Of course, things have changed lately. United States restrictions on its companies doing business with Huawei has potentially put a huge roadblock in the path of the Chinese giant. Mate 30 Pro leaks are starting to surface, but will you even want an amazing handset if it doesn't have Google apps and the Play Store?

We'll have to wait and see how all of that shakes out, but given Huawei's recent pedigree, we're keeping our heads high and fingers crossed that it'll all work out. Here's everything we've heard so far about the incoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

(Concept image via Ben Geskin)

When will the Huawei Mate 30 Pro be out?

The Mate 20 Pro (shown) was unveiled on 16 October last year. The Mate 10 Pro? 16 October in 2017. We don't know if that date will stick, but the target timeline makes sense.

We expect to see the Mate 30 Pro pop up in October or November, after Apple's big iPhone reveal and likely after the Google Pixel 4 is fully detailed. That's a solid window for Huawei, and it's very likely that history will repeat itself again.

Fact or fiction?

October seems most likely, but in any case, sometime this autumn is a lock.

How much will the Huawei Mate 30 Pro cost?

The Mate 20 Pro landed at £899. The P30 Pro? Also £899. Don't expect anything cheaper than that for the Mate 30 Pro.

We don't know enough yet about the onboard upgrades to speculate too precisely, but something in that £899 window still seems likely. We suppose it's possible that Huawei could drop the price to try and compensate for the potential lack of Google, but we're not counting on it at this point.

Fact or fiction?

The Mate 30 Pro will surely be pricey, but we also expect that it'll seem worth the investment.

What will the Huawei Mate 30 Pro look like?

The Mate 20 Pro featured a wide, iPhone-esque notch to house sensors for proper 3D facial scanning, while the P30 Pro went for a tiny teardrop notch instead (skipping the sensors). We're not entirely sure what to expect from the Mate 30 Pro's face at this point.

We've seen some solid leaks on the backing setup, however, and they suggest that Huawei will swap out the square triple-camera array for a circular quad-camera setup. Of course, the P30 Pro did a quad-camera design without a huge footprint, so time will tell on that front.

The purported leaked render above is from Slashleaks, and shows the rumoured circular camera module design. This one looks a lot more distinctive than Ben Geskin's rumour-driven concept render at the top, which suggests a more modest-sized notch than the Mate 20 Pro.

Fact or fiction?

We're still waiting for strong rumours and leaks, but we hope to be wowed.

What about the Huawei Mate 30 Pro's screen?

We sure hope it's another Quad HD AMOLED panel, like on the Mate 20 Pro (at 6.39in). The P30 Pro dropped back down to a 1080p screen (6.47in), which still looks great but isn't top-class.

Rumours suggest the return of curved edges, at least, along with very minimal top and bottom bezel around the screen. The purported screen protector leak above (via Slashleaks), which is awkwardly obscured, seems to suggest a notch of some sort.

Fact or fiction?

We're expecting something big and beautiful again.

How much power will the Huawei Mate 30 Pro pack?

The Mate 30 Pro will reportedly debut Huawei's new Kirin 985 chip, an upgrade over the current-gen Kirin 980. Why not Kirin 990? Perhaps it's a modest upgrade.

The chip is expected to be made using TSMC's new 7nm extreme ultraviolent lithography (EUV) process, which reportedly produces smaller, more precisely-built chips. We'll see whether it can match up against Apple's inevitable A13 chip coming this autumn.

Fact or fiction?

Expect plenty of speed from Huawei's next flagship processor.

What kind of cameras will the Huawei Mate 30 Pro have?

Last year, the P20 Pro set a new standard for smartphone cameras – and the Mate 20 Pro lightly improved upon it. This year, the P30 Pro set an even higher standard for smartphone cameras.

Given that trend, we're expecting something similar on the Mate 30 Pro, albeit with a notable tweak or two in the mix. The P30 Pro's quad-camera setup enables 10x hybrid zooming skills that are frankly mind-blowing. It's the best of the best, and it could get even better on the Mate 30 Pro.

Fact or fiction?

Huawei will hopefully improve upon greatness with the Mate 30 Pro's camera this autumn.

Is there anything else I should know about the Huawei Mate 30 Pro?

Software is obviously the biggest topic of discussion right now with Huawei phones, and unless the U.S. rescinds its restrictions on the company, the Mate 30 Pro won't be able to run Google apps or access the Play Store. What now, then?

Huawei has reportedly been working on its own Android-driven, yet Google-less operating system for some time now, and reports suggest that it will see the light of day with the Mate 30 Pro. A trademark application suggests a name of "HongMeng," although we wouldn't be surprised to see a Westernised title instead.

Huawei has enough clout and influence to convince a lot of app makers to bring their apps and games to a new app marketplace, but there are sure to be gaping holes in the mix for quite some time. For Huawei's sake, hopefully the U.S. issues get ironed out ASAP – otherwise the company is going to have a very difficult fight ahead of it with the Mate 30 Pro and beyond.

Fact or fiction?

A lot can happen in the next few months, so keep your fingers crossed. In any case, we're excited to see what Huawei has cooked up with the Mate 30 Pro.