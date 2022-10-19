How to avoid Apple’s price hikes on iPads by shopping elsewhere

Apple had a busy day of iPad launches on 18 October. Opting for a non-event launch, the brand unveiled an updated iPad Pro, a redesigned 10th-generation iPad, and a revamped Apple TV 4K. With the launch of new devices, you’d expect the old iPads to creep down in price, right? Usually, yes. But this time? Not so much.

Rather than lowering prices of the previous models, for the first time Apple has actually increased them instead. This applies to multiple models in the iPad line-up, and the Apple Pencil too. Unfortunately for us Brits, these price increases are for overseas markets; US prices have remained the same.

While unconfirmed, it would appear that Apple has taken the opportunity of new products to quietly rethink its overseas pricing strategy. Current global goings-ons have increased the value of the dollar, and messed with inflation in multiple countries. Apple devices have always been more expensive in the UK and Europe, but these revised prices are creating a bigger gap than ever before.

Luckily, there’s a way to avoid these price hikes across the older iPads. Other retailers seem to have kept the existing prices for these devices. Some retailers have kept the same price, while others are reducing the devices from the new one. Here are the best deals on Apple’s older iPad models.

iPad (9th-generation)

At launch, the 10.2-inch 9th-generation iPad retailed at £319. Apple’s RRP continued at this amount until the October 2022 iPad release, where it increased to £369 after the newer model launched. That means the old-gen tech went up by £40! Luckily, most other retailers are still offering the device at the original price.

In the US, Apple’s retail price remains at the same $329 from launch day.

iPad Air (2022)

Earlier this year, Apple launched a new generation of the iPad Air for £569. The device continued at that price point until new iPads were unveiled in October 2022, increasing by £100 up to £669. Luckily, most other retailers are still offering the device at the original price.

Over in the US, you can still nab the latest iPad Air at the original $599 from Apple.

iPad Mini (2021)

Back in 2021, Apple released a completely redesigned version of the iPad Mini. It launched at a modest price point of £479, but crept up by £90 to £569 after new iPads were unveiled in October 2022. Luckily, most other retailers are still offering the device at the original price.

Across the pond, those in the US can still pick up this smaller iPad at the original $499 price from Apple.

Apple Pencil (1st-generation)

Apple’s first generation stylus, the Apple Pencil, launched at £89. Packing more smarts than your basic rubber-tip, it brought extra functionality to your device. The tech brand has kept this first-gen Pencil around as a cheaper option, but after the October 2022 iPad launch, increased it by £20 up to £109 (almost as much as the 2nd-gen’s original price). Luckily, most other retailers are still offering the accessory at its original price.

Those in the US can still grab the 1st-gen Apple Pencil for the original $99 at Apple.

Apple Pencil (2nd-generation)

In addition to the 1st-gen Pencil, Apple launched a newer 2nd-generation Apple Pencil with more features. At launch, it went for £119, but crept up to £139 after new iPads launched in October 2022. Luckily, most other retailers are still offering the accessory at its original price.

Like the other devices, US shoppers can still get the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil from Apple for the original $129.