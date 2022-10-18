Apple’s latest iPad Pro models double down on productivity in an M2 refresh

Apple has introduced two new iPad Pro models in a refresh for 2022. After much speculation from the rumour mill, the devices have debuted with a familiar design. This smaller-scale refresh packs in the latest in Apple processing power with the M2 chipset. Still marketed as a tool for pros, the new devices double down on the productivity push.

Arguably the biggest change with the tablet is the addition of the M2 chipset. Taken from the 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the CPU is 15% faster than M1, with the GPU 35% faster. These increases are more noticeable for those with heavier workloads – exactly the target user for the Pro tablets.

Inside the new generation of iPad Pros is the latest in connectivity tech. These new devices support Wi-Fi 6E for even faster performance when connected to networks. And, carrying over from the last generation, the cellular spec supports 5G for the same fast connections on the go.

Lovers of the Apple Pencil can rejoice, as there’s a new way to use it on the latest iPad Pros. Your Apple Pencil now gets detected 12mm away from the display, letting you take advantage of a new hover experience. With this, you can see where marks will be made before putting pencil to… well, display. The idea behind this is to make the experience feel more intuitive, and provide greater levels of accuracy.

The new Apple Pencil hover experience in use.

Of course, you’ll still find some of the iPad Pro features you know and love. There’s a four-speaker audio system for stellar sound, including Spatial Audio. On the rear is the dual-camera system with LiDAR scanner and flash. iPad Pros also support Face ID for unlocking and Apple Pay, as well as Thunderbolt for wired connectivity. And all the latest iPadOS 16 features (such as the controversial Stage Manager) will be available from 24 October.

The new iPad Pros are available to order from Apple today (18 October), and will begin shipping on 26 October. Pricing jumps a bit from the previous generation. You can grab the 11-inch model from $799/£899, with an extra $200/£180 for the cellular variant. And the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts from $1099/£1249 with the same $200/£180 cellular increase. You can pick from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities.