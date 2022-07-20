Here’s when Samsung will officially reveal its latest foldable phones

Summer’s in full swing right now, and that can only mean one thing: tech season is almost upon us. That magical time of year, when all the latest flagships hit the shelves. And Samsung is kicking off the season with an Unpacked launch event this August.

At this event, we’re expecting Samsung to reveal its latest foldable phones, an updated Galaxy Watch 5, and new Galaxy Buds. After a leak revealed the upcoming event, the tech giant took matters into its own hands and officially confirmed the rumours. Unpacked August 2022 will take place on 10 August.

What to expect from Samsung’s event

Samsung’s main attraction is likely to be the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The foldable is set to see improvements to the fold crease, the camera, processor, and chipset. It’ll take the same form factor as the current Fold 3, so is more of a minor refresh. The clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3 is set for similar treatment, with bumps to the CPU, battery, and charging speeds coming in the new Flip 4.

From the Watch, we’re expecting some new features, new colours, big batteries, and the potential drop of the rotating bezel. Turning to the Galaxy Buds, we’re expecting an update to the Galaxy Buds Pro with a second generation. They’ll come with better sound, a bigger battery, and a more compact design.

While August is still a few weeks away, you can pre-register for Samsung’s upcoming devices. This will allow you to reserve one of the new gadgets before completing your purchase after the event. With the option to resevere a new smartphone, watch, and earbuds, it seems Samsung has all but confirmed what we’ll be seeing at the event.

Of course, these are just the devices we’re expecting. Besides the foldable phones (which feature in the invite), no products are promised. The event will be taking place at 2pm on 10 August in the UK, which is 9am ET and 6am PT. You’ll be able to stream the event directly from Samsung, and we’ll also have all the latest coverage here at Stuff. Roll on 10 August!