Get 50GB data for completely free with this no-strings Vodafone trial

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably used to mobile networks luring you in with shiny deals that suddenly come with more strings than a harp convention for the latest smartphones. But, Vodafone is currently running a killer promotion. Non-customers in London can try the mobile network for a full week, with 50GB of data, 500 minutes, and 500 texts – all for free.

That’s completely free, mind you. As in, no sneaky direct debit setups, no switching your number, no “we’ll charge you after seven days unless you forget to cancel” nonsense. Just a simple eSIM, a temporary network fling, and no commitment hangover.

To get in on this promotion, you can scan a QR code dotted around London or download the My Vodafone app, and download an eSIM onto your phone. You will need to be based in London, however. No faff, no SIM swapping, and no need to ditch your existing number. The whole idea behind this is to let you check if Vodafone’s network lives up to the “London’s Best Network” name for your self.

The biggest selling point of this promotion is that you get 50GB of data for free. That’s basically a week of guilt-free streaming, doomscrolling, and fighting with Google Maps because you still think you know a better route. Vodafone plans to roll this scheme out to other UK cities and at major festivals like Glastonbury this summer.

This free Vodafone trial is available now to non-customers in London. It’s activated via eSIM (so your phone needs to support that), and you can sign up directly with Vodafone.