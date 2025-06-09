Get free unlimited data for 7 days if you attend one of the UK’s biggest festivals this summer

You’re probably used to mobile networks luring you in with shiny deals that suddenly come with more strings than a harp convention for the latest smartphones. Right now, Three is offering an impressive promotion that bags you full access to the network for a week. Non-customers that are attending some of the UK’s biggest festivals this summer can try the mobile network for a full week, with unlimited data, calls, and texts – all for free.

That’s completely free, mind you. As in, no sneaky direct debit setups, no switching your number, no “we’ll charge you after seven days unless you forget to cancel” nonsense. Just a simple eSIM, a temporary network fling, and no commitment.

To get in on this promotion, you have to pre-register for the eSIM directly with Three from 14 June onwards. You’ll need to be attending one of the following six festivals: Park Life, Wireless, TRNSMT, Reading & Leeds, Latitude, and Wilderness. You’ll then be able to install the eSIM without swapping your existing SIM or giving up your existing number. Your trial will last for 7 days, so you can continue to use it after the festival.

Obviously, the biggest selling point here is free unlimited data for a week! But it’s not just free data, calls, and texts that Three is letting you get your hands on. You’ll get access to the full Three experience, which includes perks like £1 coffees and discounts on cinema tickets thanks to the carrier’s rewards app. You’ll even get access to Three’s viewing platform at these festivals, which is usually only reserved for customers!

Just a warning that you won’t be able to get more than one trial – it’s one trial per person says Three. Since it’s activated via eSIM, your phone needs to support that to take part. If you’re signed up to these festivals, you’ll receive an email inviting you to sign up after 14 June.