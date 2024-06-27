Three makes it easier to use your phone while you’re on holiday

Getting ready for your summer holiday? Or maybe you’re someone that travels a lot. Either way, getting your smartphone ready to go abroad is a little trickier these days. You need roaming passes to use your calls, texts, and data almost everywhere now. But Three is making it a little bit easier to use your phone while on holiday.

Read more: These four gadgets made my last trip abroad easier than ever

Three UK has announced the new Go Roam Around the World Extra roaming package. Starting from 26th June, you can now use your data, minutes, and texts in a staggering 160+ destinations worldwide.

Previously, the Go Roam package had you covered in 71 destinations. But now, with Go Roam Around the World Extra, Three has added 92 new places to the list. As long as you’re on one of Three’s inclusive daily roaming passes, you can use your phone abroad. If not, there’s a £7 daily charge to unlock your UK allowance abroad for 24 hours. Or, you can grab a 3, 7, or 14-day pass before you go, and you might even snag up to two days of free roaming.

For those venturing beyond Go Roam’s realm, the Rest of World charges let you pay as you go. And if you’re a data guzzler, the Data Passport’s your best mate – unlimited data for 24 hours in 89 destinations, for a fiver.

For more details, you can visit Three UK and see the full list of covered destinations. Prices for those wondering: £7 per day for non-pass users, or multi-day passes with discounts.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home