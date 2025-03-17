I won’t worry about blackouts with this broadband battery backup

While it doesn’t happen often, bad storms can leave you without power. I lost power earlier this year during a bad storm, which also ruined a set of patio doors. While I could switch on a smartphone hotspot to still use the internet, this wouldn’t work if your data plan was capped or masts were damaged. Fortunately, Vodafone has a new device to stop me worrying about black outs.

Vodafone, alongside BT, KCOM, and Zen Internet, just unveiled a Broadband Battery Backup device that keeps your WiFi alive for up to 7 hours when the power goes out.

The device is essentially an uninterruptible power supply designed specifically for your WiFi router. It plugs into your broadband router and mains power like any normal adapter. But when a power cut hits, it seamlessly switches to an internal battery without any input from you. You can also use this battery as a power bank with a USB-C charging port.

This means your router keeps running as if nothing happened, maintaining your internet connection and anything connected to it (like a VoIP phone). If you have a traditional copper landline, this device won’t keep it running – but they’re due to phase out by 2027. If your landline is digital (VoIP) and runs through your broadband connection, the Broadband Battery Backup will keep both your internet and landline working during a power cut.

Vodafone’s device is compact, silent, and doesn’t require any set-up. You can just plug it in and forget about it until you actually need it. Plus, with its emergency mode, it automatically reserves 25% of its charge, ensuring there’s still some juice left if the outage drags on. Ofcom says telcos must keep landline-dependent customers connected for at least an hour during power cuts. But Vodafone’s device offers 4 to 7 hours of connectivity for your landline and broadbrand.

Storm Darragh left 70000 people in the dark last year, and two-thirds of Brits experienced a local outage in 2023. This gadget means you can stop worrying about whether your broadband connection will drop off entirely. For anyone reliant on telecare devices or needing internet access for emergencies, this is a lifesaver – literally.

Vodafone is handing these out free to landline-dependent customers, while everyone else can pick one up for £150. Businesses can get their hands on it soon, and Vodafone is also offering it wholesale to other ISPs.