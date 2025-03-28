Here’s how you can (sort of) get a year of Disney+ for free with Vodafone

Disney+ is one of my favourite streaming services. But thanks to plenty of recent price hikes, a subscription is pretty pricey these days. But Vodafone might’ve just dropped an excuse to finally binge The Mandalorian in glorious 4K.

The UK carrier is giving customers what is essentially a free year of Disney+. The savings spread across two years, but in the end, you’re saving £120 – which is worth a year of Disney+.

Disney+ Premium normally sets you back £12.99 a month. But with a Vodafone’s Entertainment plan, you get access to that same ad-free, multi-device, downloads on 10 devices, 4K-friendly tier for £8 a month. That’s a tidy £4.99 saved each month. Over the course of the two-year contract, you’re sitting on £120 of savings. That’s worth a year of the Disney+ subscription.

The House of Mouse offers over 150 million users and plenty of stuff for those subscribers to get their teeth into – including loads of glorious Ultra HD content for 4K TV owners. Titles range from animated classics to Pixar, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s part of Vodafone’s Entertainment bundle, which previously let you pick between Amazon Prime and YouTube Premium. Now, Disney+ Premium joins the party, finally giving subscribers a third option that doesn’t involve unskippable ads.

To get in on it, you’ll need to be a new or upgrading customer picking an Airtime Plan with Entertainment included. You’re not getting out of your mobile bill, obviously – this is an add-on. But if you were already planning to sign up or renew with Vodafone, this sweetens the deal without much effort.

Fancy getting this deal? The cheapest way is to opt for one of Vodafone’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : starting at £36/month + £8/month Entertainment add-on

: starting at £36/month + £8/month Entertainment add-on 30GB data, calls, and texts: starting at £21/month + £8/month Entertainment add-on

You can also get the Entertainment add-on alongside device contracts.