Here’s how you could win free Glastonbury tickets with Vodafone

Tried to score tickets to Glastonbury this year but didn’t get lucky? Vodafone might just be your golden ticket. Literally. The UK carrier is dishing out 100 pairs of Glastonbury Festival tickets via the VeryMe Rewards app. Anyone on a Vodafone plan for one of the top smartphones can be in with a chance of winning.

This giveaway is happening between 7 and 20 April 2025. To enter, all you need is to be a Vodafone customer and have the My Vodafone app installed. In there, you’ll find the VeryMe Rewards section, which is Vodafone’s rewards scheme. Tap into that, and you’ll find the competition. Enter, cross your fingers, and wait to see if you’re headed to Worthy Farm in June.

This year’s Glastonbury line-up has The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo leading the charge. You’ve also got Ezra Collective, Biffy Clyro, Charli XCX, The Libertines, and Doechii. If you do win, you’ll be able to recharge yourself and your phone while you’re there, thanks to Vodafone’s Connect & Charge stand. Free WiFi, free phone charging, and some temporary shelter from the chaos. You don’t even need to be on Vodafone to use it.

You can also buy a fully charged battery pack at the festival, and keep swapping it out whenever it dies. For every one sold, Vodafone will donate a pre-loaded SIM card to a charity in the South West.

If you’re not already on VeryMe Rewards, it’s might be worth getting. Vodafone says over 175 million freebies have been claimed through it. Fancy getting yourself on Vodafone? The cheapest way is to opt for one of Vodafone’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : starting at £36/month

: starting at £36/month 30GB data, calls, and texts: starting at £21/month

You can also get device contracts for all the latest smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.