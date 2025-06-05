The Glastonbury 2025 app includes this one gamechanging new feature

It’s nearly time for Glastonbury 2025 and mobile network Vodafone has revealed its updated Glastonbury phone app (available for iOS and Android) which is obviously a must-have if you’re going to the festival. The app includes a few new features, but crucially there’s one that’s going to be a bit of a gamechanger for groups split across the vast 900 acre site.

You’re now able to live share your location with your friends, which is a huge improvement. OK, so apps like Apple’s FindMy can do that already of course, but speaking from experience this is going to be very useful to be able to do this across friend groups when you split off to see different bands and other acts.

And in particular it’s going to be handy to work out where people are within a crowd in a situation where “we’re by the bar at the left of the stage” won’t quite cut it.

Another new feature is step count tracking which will be part of the ‘My Highlights’ post-Festival wrap, so you’ll be able to compare to see who covered the most ground around the site. Vodafone is also making donations to its Everyone.Connected campaign depending on how many steps festival goers do.

As before the app includes a customisable festival lineup so you can create your own schedule of acts to see and you’ll get reminders before the various sets begin if you add an artist. There’s also an interactive map so you can get to all the stages over the vast site that straddles Worthy Farm. This is now fully searchable, so you can find everything from water and the nearest toilets to different types of food on site.

Naturally, you can also search for artists to find out when they’re playing as well as browse an A-Z of them, too. And you can toggle between a timeline as well as a list view.

Features including Spotify integration, shareable Line-Ups, and map pinning also return to help you make the most of the festival and find your tent/car. In an update, Shared Line-ups will now automatically update, so your friends will see the latest version.

You can also get directions to Vodafone’s Connect and Charge tent so you can keep your device juiced up. Speaking of power, Vodafone also has a plan there, too – you can pay £20 (plus £10 deposit) for a battery pack that you can exchange daily for a new one at three locations – the Connect and Charge tent in the Leftfield market as well as opposite San Remo and in the Worthy View Campsite.

Vodafone says last year’s version of the app saw 226,215 total downloads. 88.9% of downloads were from festival-goers attending Worthy Farm, while 11.1% were from people viewing at home. Data consumption at the festival hit over 225 terabytes last year.