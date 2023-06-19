How to watch Glastonbury live streams, wherever you are

It’s time to cram the tent into the back of the car, pack the warm beers and dig out that bucket hat. Glastonbury is almost upon us, and the biggest festival in the world will take over Worthy Farm once again. The festival sold out long ago, but pretty much the whole thing will be streaming through Glastonbury’s official broadcaster, the BBC.

So if camping isn’t your thing or you missed out on a ticket, here’s how to watch Glastonbury coverage from the comfort of your home.

When is it?

Play

Glastonbury 2023 will be taking place from Wednesday 21 June to Monday 26 June. For the uninitiated, Glastonbury is a three day extravaganza of great music, legendary artists and more than a few muddy wellies. It spans over 100 stages, from tiny folk tents to the grandiose Pyramid Stage. This year, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses will be headlining, while Elton John will also have top billing in what he’s promised will be his last ever live performance. We’ll believe that when we see it, though.

BBC will be airing over 40 hours of coverage across its TV channels across the whole weekend. There’ll also be over 85 hours of live radio broadcasts, as well as additional content made available through BBC Sounds. For the first time ever, the BBC will be streaming Pyramid Stage performances live in British Sign Language.

How can I watch?

US

To watch Glastonbury in the US, you’ll need to have access to BBC iPlayer. The only snag is that iPlayer is only available to UK viewers, as the broadcaster only has the rights to air its content in the UK.

The easiest way to get around that is by using a VPN to change your location to the UK, but not all VPN services will be able to navigate iPlayer’s geo-blocking. ExpressVPN is our pick for the most trusted and reliable VPN services out there. From $8.60/£6.70 per month, users can access the BBC archive of drama, documentaries, and of course the Glastonbury weekend. An ExpressVPN account also grants access to 11 channels across the BBC.

UK

UK viewers will have no problem catching all the action from the comfort of their sofa. Some would argue the BBC’s extensive coverage of the weekend is better than actually attending the festival itself. It’s certainly less muddy, and the toilet situation is far superior – or, at least, it should be.

Access to all BBC Glastonbury content being aired is available through BBC iPlayer. This includes sets on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC Four, and will span the festival’s Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and Park stages. Artists whose sets will be featured across BBC TV include Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, Lizzo, Blondie, Fatboy Slim, Fred Again, Kelis, Lewis Capaldi, Raye, Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Wizkid and many more.

How to use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2023

It’s easy to use a VPN to watch content outside of your own country. Here’s now

1. Choose and download a VPN – check out our list of the best VPNs around

2. Pick a server location – VPN apps enable you to choose where you want to watch shows from. So you’ll need to pretend you are in the UK to watch BBC iPlayer.

3. Head to BBC iPlayer – now you can watch Glastonbury 2023 live streams without issue.