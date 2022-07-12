Shopping for a ticker that can track your activity? Garmin’s Fenix 6 Pro is one of the best GPS sports watches you can buy. And if you’re in the market for discounted wristwear, Amazon’s got an (almost) half-price Prime Day deal worth sprinting for.

For two days only, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is available from Amazon UK for the discounted price of £305. That’s a whopping reduction of 49% from the recommended retail price of £600 – and an equally generous saving of 40% over Garmin’s regular sale price. Keen to cash in? Amazon’s Prime Day deals are only available on 12 and 13 July, so you’ll need to get a jog on.

Since succeeded by the Garmin Fenix 7, the Fenix 6 Pro remains a truly capable fitness watch for outdoorsy sorts. From pilates to paddle-boarding, the Fenix 6 Pro features dedicated profiles for a range of sporting pursuits, with GPS and a suite of fitness sensors on-board to assess your activity.

With a premium build to match its price tag, the Fenix 6 Pro is nothing if not rugged – and 14-day smartwatch battery life is equally beefy. Want to review your performance metrics? Use the 1.3in display for instant feedback, or fire up the Garmin Connect app for in-depth data. Connect IQ support also means you can install apps such as Spotify and Strava.

In short, it’s pretty much the total tracking package, which makes Amazon’s discount one worth seriously considering. But remember: Prime Day ends on 13 July, so you’ll need to get your shop on soon.

Other Amazon Prime Day deals on Garmin smartwatches

Not content with cutting the price of the Fenix 6 Pro, Amazon’s also offering a range of savings on other Garmin fitness watches. Like to run? Simple yet capable, the GPS-equipped Forerunner 55 watch is discounted to £120 during Prime Day – a saving of 33% over the official price.

Similarly, the Garmin Forerunner 245 is a top training aid for runners who dabble in other disciplines. It’s available during Prime Day for the discounted price of £140 – a reduction of 44% from the RRP of £250.

If swimming’s your thing, you might be tempted by the Garmin Swim 2 – a tracker that can log your pulse while you paddle, and count your strokes for good measure. It’s available for £140 on 12 and 13 July, a 36% reduction from the recommended retail price of £220.

Want a ticker with rugged looks, tracking tools and a pared-back monochrome interface? Garmin’s first-gen Instinct finds the line between smartwatch and outdoor GPS training aid in reliable fashion. Ticketed at £270, it’s down to £162 for Prime Day – a saving of 40%.