Games Watch: the 5 best new games coming out in May 2019

Even during the slowest months of the year, you'll find the release list stocked with literally hundreds of games across consoles, PC, and mobile. It's madness.
Given that, it can be easy to overlook some magnificent game releases amidst the stack, but worry not: we're here to help. Our Games Watch column points out the five biggest and brightest games on the immediate horizon, and outlines why each seems like it'll be well worth your time and money.
With that in mind, here's your monthly compendium of the five most scintillating new releases coming before June rolls around. You can thank us later.
Rage 2 – 14 May
Rage certainly isn't the most storied or beloved of id Software's franchises, but that could change with Rage 2 – developed in collaboration with Just Cause and Mad Max studio Avalanche Software.
While the original game was a bit humdrum and dull-looking, Rage 2 embraces the wild side of the apocalypse with brightly-coloured vehicles and enemies and flashy special attacks. It really does look a lot like Mad Max in execution, albeit with the kind of satisfying gunplay that's come to define id's FPS efforts over the years. Hopefully it'll match the frenzied fun of id's Doom reboot.
Platform: PS4, XB1, PC
Price: £45
Castlevania Anniversary Collection – 16 May
If there's anything we know about Castlevania games, it's that's they'll all be re-released and repackaged… eventually. And Konami has just gotten around to the 8-bit and 16-bit heap with the Castlevania Anniversary Collection.
No, Symphony of the Night isn't here – that's in another collection. Here, you get the classic NES, SNES, and Mega Drive games, along with a couple of Game Boy games for good measure. All told, you get eight games in this bundle; assuming the emulation is solid, this one will be a must-buy for old-school fans.
Platform: PS4, Switch, XB1, PC
Price: £16
Team Sonic Racing – 21 May
Team Sonic Racing isn't exactly a sequel to the last couple of Sonic racers – which is a shame since Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed is arguably the kart-racing genre's best-ever entry that doesn't feature a portly plumber lead. But don't lose hope here!
The game sadly loses all of the classic Sega (non-Sonic) fan service from past racers, but the addition of a team-up mechanic on the track looks solidly compelling. Team Sonic Racing ought to be pretty fun, and we think it'll be an especially strong fit for the Switch… and we'll see whether it can give Mario Kart 8 Deluxe a decent run for its money.
Platforms: PS4, Switch, XB1, PC
Price: £30-35
Blood & Truth – 29 May
Blood & Truth has been on the horizon for a long time now, and it's a PlayStation VR exclusive that fans of the headset have been itching for. Why? Because it's essentially the full game that the London Heist launch demo became, turning that 10-minute slice of intense thrills into a proper VR campaign.
From the trailer, we see action-packed antics aplenty as your soldier hero attempts to save his family via plenty of gunplay and tense set pieces. We'll see whether that burst of fun from the early demo translates into a lengthier quest, but we're pretty optimistic about it.
Platforms: PlayStation VR
Price: £35
Trover Saves the Universe – 31 May
Trover Saves the Universe hails from the creator of Rick & Morty, and if that fact alone doesn't convince you to check it out, then surely this trailer will. It's absolutely nutty, not to mention incredibly vulgar, and definitely hits the same kind of tone as the Adult Swim animated smash.
You can play this one either with or without the PlayStation VR headset on PS4, and it's the same on PC (where it releases a few days later on 4 June) – the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift are optional. It all depends on how immersed you want to be in this madness.
Platforms: PS4, PC
Price: £25