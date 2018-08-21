Rage 2 is a surprising sequel, to say the least. It's not because of what's new or different here, but mainly because the original Rage just kind of came and went… and then seven years passed with no hint that it'd be anything other than a one-off.

But after Rage 2's brash debut at E3 this year and our brief recent hands-on test, we're glad to see id Software give this post-apocalyptic romp another shot. It lands like an amped-up Mad Max, albeit one that packs the kind of wallop we expect from an id shooter.

Ready to re-enter the wasteland – or, if you skipped over Rage, enter it for the first time? Here's what I thought after 15 minutes of intensely violent shenanigans.