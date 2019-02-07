Everything you need to know about the new Moto G7 family

As expected (and extensively leaked in advance), Motorola just rolled out the new Moto G7 line, spanning four different budget-to-mid-range handsets at varying price points.
It's the largest Moto G lineup to date, seemingly offering something for everyone – whether you want higher-end specs, an enormous battery pack, or just something cheap and effective, you'll probably find it in this affordable set.
Last year's Moto G6 phones were all winners, so we're optimistic about what's coming when all four Moto G7 handsets release on 1 March in the UK. Here's what you need to know about the Moto G7 family.
1) The Moto G7 Plus is the shooting superstar
Unlike past models, the Moto G7 Plus is no larger than the standard Moto G7 – both sport 6.2in 1080p displays this time around, and both have the new teardrop notch aesthetic. However, the Plus model still offers a small spec bump, and more importantly, it's sure to have the best camera setup of the bunch.
The Moto G7 Plus opts for a dual 16-megapixel and 5MP array, packing in optical image stabilisation on the main sensor to ensure steady snaps. The mid-range Snapdragon 636 chip is a little speedier than the others, plus the 27W TurboPower charger can top you up for 12 hours of usage in just 15 minutes. It's selling for £269 – the same as the Moto G6 Plus.
2) The Moto G7 is the all-rounder
Given the lack of a size variance this time around, the Moto G7 doesn't seem like as much of a step down from the Plus model. It has a slightly weaker Snapdragon 632 chip within, and bumps the camera specs down to 12MP/5MP without optical image stabilisation.
Otherwise, though, you seem to be getting largely the same handset: the 6.2in 1080p teardrop-notched LCD, solid power, and TurboPower charging in the mix. Granted, there isn't much of a price difference, as the Moto G7 arrives at £239 – that's £20 more than the core Moto G6, but it's also a fair bit larger this time around.
3) The Moto G7 Power has an insane battery
How much uptime can you get from a 5,000mAh battery on a phone with a 720p display? Uh, a whole bunch: Motorola suggests 60 hours of use on a single charge.
That's why you'd buy the Moto G7 Power. It has the same processor as the core G7 and the same screen size, but takes the aforementioned resolution dip and has a wide notch instead of a teardrop. It also sticks to one 12MP back camera. But obviously, that enormous battery is the star of the show, and the reason why you'd consider plunking down £179 for this apparently long-lasting handset.
4) The Moto G7 Play is super cheap
And at the lowest end of the line, the Moto G7 Play trims out most of the perks to deliver the most affordable phone of the bunch. It's still well-equipped with a Snapdragon 632, surprisingly, so it ought to be solidly powerful.
It's a smaller phone, though, with a 5.7in 720p display with a big notch, while the 3,000mAh battery still ought to be pretty capable – Motorola pegs it at 40 hours, which is impressive if true. And the single 13MP back camera packs in more pixels than the Moto G7 Power. Given the capable processor within, the Moto G7 Play ought to be a pretty compelling budget option at £149. In fact, it's £20 cheaper than the impressive Moto G6 Play.