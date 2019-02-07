Everything you need to know about the new Moto G7 family

As expected (and extensively leaked in advance), Motorola just rolled out the new Moto G7 line, spanning four different budget-to-mid-range handsets at varying price points.

It's the largest Moto G lineup to date, seemingly offering something for everyone – whether you want higher-end specs, an enormous battery pack, or just something cheap and effective, you'll probably find it in this affordable set.

Last year's Moto G6 phones were all winners, so we're optimistic about what's coming when all four Moto G7 handsets release on 1 March in the UK. Here's what you need to know about the Moto G7 family.