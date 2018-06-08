Which Motorola Moto G6 should you buy?

The Moto G6 Play is the lowest-end offering in the bunch, but it doesn't look like a cheap phone. It lacks the backing glass of the pricier models, opting for high-gloss plastic instead, and it feels a lot more premium than the price tag suggests.

That's especially true with the taller 5.7in 18:9 screen, once reserved for flagship phones, although the 720p resolution means the Play isn't the crispest or clearest handset around. And still, we found it to be perfectly fine: it's colourful, solidly bright, and has excellent viewing angles. For the price, you can't be that picky, after all.

Even the performance is solid, thanks to a Snapdragon 430 processor with an Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB RAM. And besides the price, the Moto G6 Play's biggest selling point is its enormous 4,000mAh battery pack, which towers above the other models along with most other smartphones today. That said, the camera isn't great, but it's fine – you get what you pay for there.

In short, the Moto G6 Play is an impressively cheap phone that packs more speed and a better screen than you'd expect for the price, along with a battery that'll keep on chugging through heavy streaming media and games. It's an incredible value for a low-end handset.

Buy the Moto G6 Play if... you're on a very tight budget and want a phone that lasts and lasts