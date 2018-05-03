Motorola has zero’d-in on what rivals are doing with their fancy-pants phones, and tried to embarrass them a bit with the Moto G6.

It has an 18:9 screen, a curved Gorilla Glass rear and metal sides, but costs just a third of some phones that don’t feel or look all that much more expensive.

There’s even a light-reactive layer under the glass, which creates smooth S-shaped patterns across the rear. You don’t normally get that in a cheap phone, right?

It’s not the first time we’ve seen a great glass back in a more affordable phone, of course. The Honor 9 nailed that too. But the Moto G6 is quite a bit cheaper than its £379 rival.

In fact, it has 90 per cent of the glossy extras you get in a more expensive phone. There’s a front fingerprint scanner, at least 32GB of storage and a water repellent coating that will keep it safe in the rain. Don’t drop it in a pint, though, as it isn’t IP-rated. And, let’s be honest, showing off like that was never big or clever anyway.

There are a few other extras that have nothing to do with showing off too. You get a headphone jack on the bottom and the SIM tray has room for not just a microSD but two SIMs. Don’t run a business on the side or a moped crime gang? Maybe you’ll just want the microSD.

It makes you wonder: what’s missing? Well, there’s no notch, and the screen border isn’t as aggressively slim as those of some more expensive phones. And while there’s face unlocking, it’s just the basic kind. It uses the front camera and software smarts rather than advanced hardware like the iPhone X’s. There’s not much missing, on the outside at least.