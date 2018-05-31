Motorola has been keeping an eye on the big money flagships and knows that 18:9 is the screen ratio to be seen with these days. So that’s what it’s done here (and indeed, with the rest of the G6 family), meaning it can squeeze a 5.9in screen into a body that sits slimmer in the hand than the 16:9 5.5in iPhone 8 Plus.

Unlike some pricier handsets that push the boundaries into 2K displays and beyond, the G6 Plus sticks with a full HD+ display. That means the resolution comes in just a bit over regular HD due to the taller screen (2160 x 1080), and squeezes in 409ppi.

It’s an incredibly sharp screen with very little to grumble about. Colours are vibrant and outlines are incredibly sharp. Against my usual tendency to go for more basic (and usually more accurate) screen settings, I play around and set the screen to vibrant and colour temperature to warm, and find that gives things just enough punch without being overdone.

As this is an LCD screen, blacks won’t go as deep as they would on an OLED display but they actually don’t do a bad job at all.

In fact, the G6 Plus display does the majority of what a higher-end screen would do give or take a smidge of fine detail. There also doesn’t seem to be an anti-reflective coating on the screen, meaning you can end up seeing more of your reflection than the screen in very bright sunlight, although the screen’s decent brightness levels do help with that.

Our only niggle? Put the G6 Plus next to the regular 5.7in G6 and there’s very little difference between them at all. So much so it’s a wonder why Motorola didn’t think to push the Plus’ screen size by a little more, to give it extra edge for big-screen fans.