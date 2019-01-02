Motorola Moto G7 preview: Everything we know so far

Half a decade later, Motorola's Moto G line is still at the top of the class in the budget space. Last year's Moto G6 came in three variants – and all three earned five-star reviews from Stuff.

It's about that time for the Moto G7 to roll out, and based on the early leaks, Motorola plans to go big with this one – both by expanding the lineup and adding even more polish than before, despite what we expect to be affordable pricing for the entire range.

Looking to get a great phone for modest cash in 2019? The Motorola Moto G7 could be another winner. Here's what we know so far about the full line.