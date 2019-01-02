Motorola Moto G7 preview: Everything we know so far

Half a decade later, Motorola's Moto G line is still at the top of the class in the budget space. Last year's Moto G6 came in three variants – and all three earned five-star reviews from Stuff.
It's about that time for the Moto G7 to roll out, and based on the early leaks, Motorola plans to go big with this one – both by expanding the lineup and adding even more polish than before, despite what we expect to be affordable pricing for the entire range.
Looking to get a great phone for modest cash in 2019? The Motorola Moto G7 could be another winner. Here's what we know so far about the full line.
When will the Motorola Moto G7 be out?
The Moto G6 line debuted in April 2018, but it sounds like Motorola won't wait until spring to roll out the next batch of G phones.
Brazilian site TudoCelular reports that Motorola will launch the line with a global event in Brazil sometime before Mobile World Congress in late February. The site's source didn't have a date, but claims that it will be before MWC starts in Barcelona on 25 February.
The Moto G6 also launched in Brazil in 2018, as the phones are very popular in the region, so a similar Moto G7 reveal makes sense. If true, then a February or March release seems likely.
(Leaked case renders via SlashLeaks)
It all sounds pretty reasonable to us.
How much will the Motorola Moto G7 cost?
Despite myriad enhancements, the Moto G6 line kept things plenty affordable: the Moto G6 Play sold for £169, the standard G6 went for £219, and the larger and more powerful Moto G6 Plus sold for £269.
We haven't heard any solid pricing rumours yet about the four Moto G7 models, but we have to think that Motorola won't go too far beyond that same pricing window. It has been a successful one for the company, and they're not shooting for flagship-level specs like OnePlus.
We expect all four phones to land under £300.
What will the Motorola Moto G7 look like?
You're apparently looking at it. Motorola has been an incredibly leaky ship over the last year, with nearly every smartphone leaking out in advance, and the G7 is no different. Droid Shout got its hands on the renders above and below.
The Moto G7 and G7 Plus are nearly identical except for size, it appears, with a small teardrop notch on both and a fair chunk of bezel at the bottom (with a Motorola logo).
The Moto G7 Play and G7 Power both have larger notches, with the Play being the widest of all thanks to what looks like a dedicated front-facing flash. The Play also looks to have the fattest bottom "chin" bezel. Scroll further down the screen and you'll see one of several photos of the Moto G7 Play from the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC), via Droid-Life. It's real.
They're all sleek and curvy on the back, but we wouldn't be surprised if it's glass only on the G7 and G7 Plus, but plastic on the Play and Power models. Case render leaks also point to a 3.5mm headphone port on at least the core Moto G7, so that's one feature that shouldn't be dropped in the new line.
While not entirely as polished as top-end flagship phones, the Moto G7 seems to come pretty close given the massive price savings.
What about the Motorola Moto G7's screen?
The Moto G7 and G7 Plus are both expected to pack 1080p LCD displays, with the G7 at 6in and the G7 Plus at 6.4in. That's a bit of a size bump over the 5.7in and 5.9in displays of the Moto G6 models, thanks to the likely taller dimensions on each due to the notch.
The Moto G7 Power is rumoured to feature a 720p display at 6.22in, while the Moto G7 Play's screen specs are currently unknown – but another 720p panel wouldn't surprise us.
You'll get the better screens with the Moto G7 and G7 Plus, but the other models pack in different perks instead.
How much power will the Motorola Moto G7 pack?
The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus will both opt for mid-range processors, as expected. Android Central points to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 on the G7, and a bit more power from either the Snapdragon 670 or 710 on the G7 Plus.
Leaks suggest a slightly weaker Snapdragon 632 for both the Moto G7 Play and G7 Power, but that should still be plenty enough power to solidly run 3D games, stream whatever media you please, and have a relatively smooth Android 9 Pie experience.
This all seems correct to us. The Moto G7 line won't challenge flagships on raw power, but that's to be expected.
What kind of cameras will the Motorola Moto G7 have?
Both the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus are expected to double up on the back, with a 16-megapixel camera supported by a 5MP depth sensor.
That's up from the 12MP/5MP combo on last year's handsets, which was pretty impressive for the price.
We'll see just one back camera on the Moto G7 Play and Power models, according to the leaked renders, along with an LED flash.
As mentioned above, all four phones feature a single front camera, but the Moto G7 Play's wider notch seems to accommodate a dedicated LED flash as well.
Will the Moto G7 and G7 Plus keep the camera crown in this price range? We're excited to find out.
Is there anything else I should know about the Motorola Moto G7?
As you might surmise from the name, the Moto G7 Power is set to be the battery beast of the bunch: leaks suggest a huge 5,000mAh cell within.
The Moto G7 is expected to land at 3,500mAh, so the larger Moto G7 Plus should be a little bit higher than that – and both of those handsets are expected to include wireless charging, as well. That's a strong new perk, if true. The Moto G7 Play may only provide 2,820mAh, however, and both it and the G7 Power won't have wireless charging.
Renders suggest that all four models will put the fingerprint sensor on the back this time around, saving some precious real estate under the display.
If you're considering a Moto G7 this year, which version will be best for you? We'll find out when the official details and pricing are revealed, but here's our look at the current Moto G6 crop for reference.