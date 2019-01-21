MWC 2019 preview: the smartphones we're most excited to see

Mobile World Congress in February is usually when the year's smartphone flood begins, and that's likely to be true again when MWC 2019 hits Barcelona from 25-28 February.

In fact, many of the biggest announcements will come the day before – and Samsung has already plotted its Galaxy S10 reveal separately, on 20 February, plus we might see its foldable phone then as well. Even so, we expect to see several big new flagships at MWC, and probably some compelling mid-range and budget handsets as well.

We're still a few weeks out, but so far, these are the rumoured/leaked smartphones that we're most excited to see in Barcelona. And check back, as we'll be updating this with new info in the run-up to MWC 2019.