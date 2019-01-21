MWC 2019 preview: the smartphones we're most excited to see

Mobile World Congress in February is usually when the year's smartphone flood begins, and that's likely to be true again when MWC 2019 hits Barcelona from 25-28 February.
In fact, many of the biggest announcements will come the day before – and Samsung has already plotted its Galaxy S10 reveal separately, on 20 February, plus we might see its foldable phone then as well. Even so, we expect to see several big new flagships at MWC, and probably some compelling mid-range and budget handsets as well.
We're still a few weeks out, but so far, these are the rumoured/leaked smartphones that we're most excited to see in Barcelona. And check back, as we'll be updating this with new info in the run-up to MWC 2019.
Huawei P30 + P30 Pro
Huawei has owned the top spot on our list of the world's best smartphones for a solid year now, first with the P20 Pro and now the Mate 20 Pro, so we're pretty thrilled to hear leaks suggesting that the P30 Pro and standard P30 will launch at MWC.
Leaks point to a slight evolution of the Mate 20 Pro design, with both handsets featuring a tiny teardrop notch for the front-facing camera. The biggest change is expected to come with camera setup, with a rumoured four rear cameras on the P30 Pro and three on the P30.
Can Huawei hold onto its smartphone camera throne? We should find out soon – and rumours suggest that Huawei may also unveil a foldable smartphone at MWC, too.
Sony Xperia XZ4
Sony has been all about the rapid turnaround of late, launching the excellent Xperia XZ3 just six months after the strong Xperia XZ2. And now leaks point to an Xperia XZ4 at MWC 2019… again, just six months following the last revision.
This looks like a big one, too. Leaks show a phone with an extra-extra-tall aspect ratio of 21:9 and a bit of bezel on the top and bottom. If it has another brilliant Quad HD OLED panel like the XZ3, then it ought to be a total stunner.
Elsewhere, leaks point to a triple-camera setup on the back, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip inside, a sizable 3,900mAh battery pack, and a fingerprint sensor on the side power button… but no 5G support. One leak suggests a price around £715, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it a bit higher if the leaked specs are legit. Expect to see it at MWC!
Motorola Moto G7
Motorola's flagship efforts haven't made big waves of late, but its budget Moto G line remains one of the best options around for wallet-conscious phone buyers. And it's about time for the Moto G7 to officially break cover.
We've already seen a lot via leaks, however, continuing Motorola's trend of being a leaky ship. If true, the leaks point to four Moto G7 models this time around: the core edition, a Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power. The teardrop-notched G7 and G7 Plus are the best-equipped of the bunch, with 1080p displays (6in and 6.4in, respectively), mid-range Snapdragon chips, and an upgraded 16MP/5MP dual camera setup on the back.
Meanwhile, the wider-notched Moto G7 Play and Power are likely to feature 720p screens and weaker Snapdragon chips, along with a single camera on the back – but the Power model should have a huge battery, reportedly at 5,000mAh. And all should be pretty affordable, albeit at different levels. Motorola will reportedly launch them in Brazil right before MWC, but it's sure to be close either way.
LG G8 ThinQ
What you see above is nearly identical to last year's LG G7 ThinQ, but it's purportedly not that phone. According to OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, it's actually the LG G8 ThinQ. It's a concept render based on leaked CAD data of the real handset, they say. Huh.
What we're not seeing in this shot is the missing piece that might set the LG G8 ThinQ apart as a flagship phone: an attachable second screen. It reportedly attaches like a case, says CNET, letting you flip open a second screen for a much larger overall view. That could position the G8 as an alternative to the coming wave of foldable smartphones, but it'll be a completely optional addition.
Elsewhere, it sounds like LG might just spec-bump last year's handset, and maybe trim down one key component: the concept renders show just two back cameras, whereas the LG G7 ThinQ had three. Again, we should find out the truth at MWC.
Google Pixel 3 Lite
Google shipped the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL last autumn, but its next handset reportedly won't be the Pixel 4. Instead, leaks suggest, it'll be a smaller Pixel 3 Lite. The image above comes from an extensive hands-on video that seems to show the real thing. Remember, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were widely and authoritatively leaked long before the official reveal.
According to the video and reports, the Pixel 3 Lite dips down on a few key specs, with a 5.56in 1080p LCD panel and a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chip. However, it seems to keep the same strong 12-megapixel back camera – so if it's priced reasonably, this mid-ranger could pull some folks away from a flagship for their next handset.
We haven't heard any strong rumours about when Google will officially reveal the handset, but MWC 2019 is certainly a safe guess for now.