Samsung Galaxy S10 preview: Everything we know so far

After last year's bold reinvention of the Samsung Galaxy S8, this year's Galaxy S9 didn't have quite the same impact. It's still one of the best phones you can buy today, but it's tougher to get excited about a super-expensive smartphone that feels... samey.

But surely the Galaxy S10 will go big again. Not only does it mark the "tick" part of the Apple-esque tick-tock release cycle that Samsung's followed the last few years, but it's also the big #10 for the brand. And we saw what Apple did with the iPhone X to mark its own legacy last year.

It's early still, but the rumours are already flying about what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S10. If you're an eager Samsung fan, here's what you need to know so far.