The new Motorola Edge 60 has make me think twice about buying a Pixel 9a

The new Razr 60 Ultra clamshell might be Motorola’s hot new thing, but the firm hasn’t been asleep at the wheel when it comes to mid-range phones. The Edge 60 Pro has just landed in the UK and Europe to take the fight to Google’s Pixel 9a – and its baby brother looks like even more of a bargain.

The duo follow on from the ultra-affordable Edge 60 Fusion launched in early April, adding extra power and more capable cameras while sticking with the same colourful, contrarian styling. That means a quad-curved 6.7in screen, rather than flat glass and flat sides, plus a selection of Pantone-approved hues.

For the Edge 60 that means Gibraltar Sea blue and Shamrock green, with a canvas- or leather-inspired textured rear material. The Edge 60 Pro goes one better with Shadow grey, Dazzling Blue and Sparkling Grape purple, with leather or nylon-effect finishes. Both phones are ultra-durable, too: they’ve got IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, are MIL-STD-810H rated against shocks and drops, and get Corning Gorilla Glass 7i up front to stave off scrapes and scratches.

You’re getting OLED across the board, with a 1220p resolution, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, HDR10+ support and a retina-searingly bright 4500 nit peak brightness.

Going purely by the spec sheets, it looks like the Edge 60 could be the sweet spot. It’s packing the same Sony-supplied lead camera as the Fusion, with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation, but pairs it with a 50MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto good for 3x optical zoom. There’s also a 50MP selfie cam up front.

The rest of the specs look familiar, including the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 8 or 12GB of RAM, 256 or 512GB of on-board storage, and 5200mAh battery good for 68W wired charging. That’s a lot of phone for £380, and only slightly more than you’d spend on the £299 Edge 60 Fusion.

The Edge 60 Pro steps things up with a much more potent Dimensity 8350 Extreme CPU, and a considerably larger 6000mAh battery – which can manage 90W wired refuelling and 15W wireless top-ups. It’ll set you back £600, which puts it in the firing line of Google’s regular Pixel 9.

It helps that the Edge series keeps Motorola’s stripped-back take on Android 15, with an out-the-box software suite that should be largely free from bloat. The biggest new addition is Moto AI, a new take on the virtual assistant that uses Google Gemini to recall reminders and catch you up on missed notifications. A Journal keeps track of notes, screenshots and photos, so you don’t have to go hunting for them later.

As ever, Motorola US continues to do its own thing with its mobile line-up, so you won’t be able to buy either model there. For UK shoppers, the two new phones are going to be available directly from the Motorola web store, as well as all the usual retailers.