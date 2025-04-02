You won’t believe how cheap the colourful Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is

Motorola earned itself a spot in the affordable phone hall of fame years ago with the outstandingly good value Moto G. We’ve come a long way since then – and prices have only gone in one direction – but the firm’s latest effort looks like something of a spiritual successor. The £299 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is an awful lot of phone for not an awful lot of cash, and it’s got a new spin on AI that sounds genuinely useful.

Moto AI has so far only been available in beta form, but gets its full retail release here. It’s a new spin on the virtual assistant that leverages Google Gemini to recall reminders and catch you up on missed notifications. A Journal keeps track of notes, screenshots and photos, so you don’t have to go hunting for them later. Nothing is trying something similar with Phone 3a’s Essential Space, but it didn’t feel ready for prime time during my review – hopefully Moto’s version is more fully-featured at launch.

Elsewhere, the Edge 60 Fusion delivers plenty of pep for a sub-£300 phone. The Sony-supplied 50MP lead camera on the rear should get the job done in all lighting conditions, with a wide f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation; it’s paired with a 13MP, f/2.0 ultrawide, and there’s a 32MP f/2.2 selife cam up front.

The firm has rallied against tech trends on the design front, sticking with quad-curved front and rear panels that bleed into a slender polycarbonate frame. Gorilla Glass 7i should keep the 6.7in screen free from scrapes and scratches, while the underlying panel promises a Super HD resolution, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and blindingly bright 4500 nit peak brightness.

Colour expert Pantone has again offered up some happening hues, with Slipstream, Amazonite and Zephyr all on offer. The former has a vegan leather rear panel, while the latter two have a canvas-like material that’ll help the Fusion stand out from its cut-price competition. All three have an impressive IP69 resistance rating, meaning they’ll survive a trip through the dishwasher as well as a full-on dunking.

Inside, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset is a big clue the Edge 60 Fusion is more bargain basement blower than high-end hero. Still, it’s paired with 8GB of RAM and a decent 256GB of on-board storage. There should be more than enough oomph here to run Android 15 smoothly, especially with Motorola’s usual soft touch approach to pre-installed apps and UI customisation. The firm’s long-term software commitments are pretty weak, at just three years of new Android generations – although six years of security patches is a bit more like it.

I’m expecting this phone to be a battery life champ. Motorola has found room inside for a sizeable 5200mAh cell, which also refuels at a rapid 68W over USB-C.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is on sale right now, directly from the Motorola website, for £299. Asia, Europe, Latin America and Oceania are also in line to get it (prices TBC), but the US will likely miss out as Motorola likes to do its own thing there.