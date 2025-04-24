Motorola’s Razr 60 Ultra foldable makes me wish more phones were made from wood

Trees are famously not very bendy, so wood probably seems like an unlikely material to make a foldable phone out of, but that hasn’t stopped Motorola giving it a go. The ‘Mountain Trail’ version of the new Razr 60 Ultra (sold as the Razr Ultra in the US) is partly made from real wood – unsurprisingly a first for a clamshell.

Of course, the actual bendy bits are made from other stuff: the hinge is reinforced with titanium and the screen on the inside is a flexible OLED that’s been Pantone Validated for colour accuracy. Slimming down the screen bezels has let Motorola squeeze a 7in panel in there, with a higher pixel count than the outgoing Razr 50 Ultra.

The customisable 4in outer touchscreen is the same size as what you used to get on an iPhone 5, but is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass-Ceramic, so it’s a lot tougher. You can use it as a viewfinder for the pair of outer 50MP cameras – one ultra-wide and a lead snapper with Super Zoom abilities. The inner camera now has a 50MP sensor, too, giving it the pixel count advantage over practically every flip phone rival.

So far a lot of folding phones have tended to fall a little short in the durability stakes, but the Razr 60 Ultra is IP48-rated, which means it can fend off dust and sit in up to 1.5m of fresh water for as long as 30 minutes and emerge unharmed. Not as tough as an old

oak tree, then, but still pretty resilient.

If you don’t fancy the wooden Razr there are also three other finishes available: velvety Alcantara, a smooth satin-inspired one, and a durable leather-esque option.

Motorola is promising over 36 hours of life from the Razr 60 Ultra’s 4700mAh battery, which can charge at a rapid 68W over USB-C or 30W on a compatible wireless charger.

Power comes from one of Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Elite chips, which should provide plenty of oomph for Android 15. Motorola’s pared-back take on Android has expanded a little this year, having been pumped full of the now obligatory AI tools. There’s even a dedicated AI key on the side to make them easier to access.

It’s essentially an alternative to Google Assistant and Gemini, putting useful tools and recommendations within easy reach. Catch Me Up summarises all your recent notifications, Next Move recognises what’s onscreen and suggests what to do afterwards, and an image studio can generate pics or stickers based on your chat conversations.

The Razr 60 Ultra will set you back £1199, making it £50 pricier than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 was at launch. We’re still waiting for US pricing to be confirmed. It’ll be available to buy direct from Motorola, as well as all the usual retailers.

If that’s a little too rich for your blood, the Razr 60 – sold as just plain Razr in America – may be a safer bet. Launching at £799 in the UK, it sticks with the 3.6in outer screen and 6.9in inner display seen on last year’s Razr 50, but brings extra power courtesy of a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset. The 50MP lead lens and 13MP ultrawide camera duo look very similar to the outgoing model, but battery capacity has grown to 4500mAh.

It’ll land in Spring Bud, Gibraltar Sea, Parfait Pink and Lightest Sky colours.