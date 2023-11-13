If you’re looking to fight the flab, a Fitbit activity tracker could start you on the road to fitness – especially while there are healthy savings to be had across the line-up during the Black Friday deals period. For taking your health and fitness tracking further than basic step counting, there’s something here for almost every budget.

Fitbit Charge 5: £129 on Amazon UK – was £170, 24% saving / Fitbit Charge 6: $100 at Best Buy – was $160, 38% saving

Fitbit Sense 2: £219 on Amazon UK – was £270, 19% saving / $239 at Wallmart, was $300 – 21% saving

Fitbit Versa 4: £158 on Amazon UK – was £200, 21% saving / $150 at Best Buy, was $200 – 25% saving

Fitbit Lux: £99 on Amazon UK – was £130, 24% saving / $99 at Best Buy (no discount)

The Charge 6 leads the way in the US for Fitbit Black Friday deals; it usually retails for $160, but right now can be had at Walmart for $100 – that’s 38% off! In the UK it’s the older Charge 5 that sees the biggest discount. It typically costs £170, but is currently available for £129 – a 24% reduction.

Both devices have many of the features you’ll find on some of the best smartwatches, such as the company’s own Fitbit sense, only squeezed into a fitness tracker body. That means built-in GPS, heart rate and skin temperature tracking, an ECG app, pre-loaded exercise modes, Fitbit Pay mobile payments, and water resistance up to 50m.

We gave the Charge 5 a praiseworthy 4/5 star score review, calling it a “tracker with big appeal” thanks to a number of “innovative features centred around health and stress” and the fact that it’s simply “nice to wear”. We’ve yet to test the Charge 6, but you can expect more of the same.

Sweetening this deal even further, you get a 6 month Fitbit Premium membership thrown in at no extra cost with each model. It normally costs $10/£8 per month or $80/$80 a year, and gets you added features like guided mindfulness meditations, advanced sleep data, nutrition recommendations and more.

If you’re more interested in a smartwatch than a fitness tracker, the Sense 2 and Versa 4 should be high on your list. The former has the edge on sensor accuracy, but both are made from aluminium, promise 5ATM water resistance, and a battery that should last you around six days between top-ups.

The Sense 2 originally cost $300 / £270, but it can currently be snapped up for £219 on Amazon UK (that’s 19% off) or for $239 at Wallmart in the US.

The Versa 4 was already easier on your wallet, but that’s even more the case during the Black Friday discount window. Expect to pay £158 from Amazon UK, or $150 from Best Buy in the US – those are 21% and 25% savings respectively.

