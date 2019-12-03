Best Apple AirPods Cyber Tuesday 2019 deals

AirPods are incredibly popular for a reason.
They might look like electric toothbrush heads, but Apple's earbuds work near flawlessly with the company's products, and don't sound half bad either. Problem is, they don't come cheap.
You won't find any discounts on the new five-star AirPods Pro this Cyber Tuesday, but that's not to say money can't be saved on other products in the family. Read on the for the best deal we can find.
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
The second iteration of the AirPods launched in the first half of this year, adding Apple's new H1 chip and hands-free Siri functionality. Also new was a wireless charging case, making the 2nd Gen AirPods a decent upgrade over the original.
The biggest Cyber Tuesday discount we've spotted is over at Laptops Direct, where you can currently get the AirPods 2 for £128.97. That's a sizeable saving on the regular £159 RRP.
Bear in mind, though, that you only get the original charging case here. If you want the wireless case, the same site is doing it for £158.97, down from the standard £199.
The alternatives
Sony WF-1000XM3
Easily the biggest rival to the AirPods Pro, Sony's stylish WF-1000XM3 offer impressive switchable noise cancelling and sound great.
And today, you can get them for a whopping £50 less than the latest AirPods.
Was £230 | Now £196 (-15%)
Bose SoundSport Free
If it's sporty buds you're after, Bose's SoundSport Free are sweat and weather resistant and come with three different sized ear tips for the most secure fit.
Performance, meanwhile, is bold and balanced.
Was £179.95 | Now £140 (-22%)
RHA TrueConnect
RHA's excellent TrueConnects are a no-brainer if you want an alternative to AirPods. All ears shapes and sizes are catered for by 10 different tips, and they're featherlight at just 7g each.
In the audio department, the TrueConnects offer a well-balanced listen with punchy bass and a surprisingly wide soundstage.
Was £149 | Now £99