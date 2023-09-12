Apple’s premium iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max land with new design and all-new Action Button

At the Wonderlust launch event, Apple unveiled the premium iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max smartphones – at 6.1-inch and 6.7-inches, respectively. Following last year’s iPhone 14 Pro offerings, the new handsets offer a plenty of new features for pros to get their hands on. There are some major design changes, along with a whole new button and redesigned camera sensor.

Headlining the new design, the iPhone 15 Pros have shifted to Level 5 titanium for the body – the same alloy used on the Mars rover! Gone are the squared off sides, replaced with the rounded edges from the days of the iPhone 6. The famous ringer has been replaced with a customisable Action Button. Rather than flicking the switch, you now press and hold the button for a Haptic response. But you can swap what it does on a single press, to actions such as opening the camera or Siri Shortcuts.

Round the front, the Super Retina XDR display packs the same Dynamic Island, ProMotion, and Always On Display. Plus, you can take advantage of Standby from iOS 17. It can reach up to 2000 nits of brightness for HDR and outdoor viewing

The cameras on iPhone 15 Pro pack some big new features – Apple reckons it’s the equivalent of seven camera lenses. The main camera is a 48MP sensor with a new coating to reduce lens flare, produce sharper images, and let more light in at night. It can shoot in ProRAW and 48MP HEIF formats. You get 24MP images as standard thanks to image processing and pixel binning.You can shoot in 24mm, 28mm, and 35mm focal lengths, which you can pick from the zoom selector. Smart HDR improves on dynamic range across the background and subject.

You also get a 3x telephoto lens on the standard iPhone 15 Pro, but the Pro Max packs a 5x telephoto snapper. It can get up to a 120mm focal length for close-up shots. A new prism design allows light rays through the lens to enable the longer focal length. Apple packs an improved OIS that moves in all directions for super stable images – with up to 10,000 microadjustments per second. The 12MP ultrawide camera also sees some improvements for the macro mode.

Gearing up for Vision Pro, you can now capture Spatial Video that you can view with the headset when it releases. For normal use, video supports Academy Color Encoding System and 4K recording at 60FPS. Beyond this, there aren’t major new improvements to shooting footage.

Powering the iPhone 15 Pros is the A17 Pro chipset – a naming first for Apple. It’s the industry’s first 3nm chip, which shrinks transistors down for a more efficient processor. The new CPU features design improvements for faster speeds. And the GPU is up to 20% more effective thanks to a redesigned core. Like always, the Neural Engine has also been improved for better AI processing on-board. As expected, USB-C is also now on iPhone for faster data transfer speeds (up to 10Gbps) and charging. You can juice up AirPods or Apple Watch using the cable, and Apple’s wired earbuds get the new connector.

Pre-orders for the latest pro devices start this Friday on 15 September, and devices will be shipping out a week later on Friday 22 September. You can grab the iPhone 14 Pro from the same $999/£999, and the 14 Pro Max from $1099/£1199. They’re available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, and storage goes up to 1TB.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home