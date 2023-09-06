While Apple has launched a few new devices this year, its big ticket items usually come towards the end of the year. We’re talking about an upcoming iPhone, the newest Apple Watch, and usually some AirPods for good measure. And this year is no different, with the brand’s major launch event already on the books.

When is Apple’s Wonderlust event taking place?

Apple will be holding its Wonderlust launch event on 12 September. The keynote kicks off at 10am PDT/1pm EST/6pm BST/10pm IST/3am AEST.

As per usual, the keynote will last a couple of hours. It’s rare for these events to run over two hours, but it really depends on how many new products we’re getting from the Cupertino company.

How can I watch along?

Some members of the press will be invited to an in-person event, similarly to WWDC earlier this year. But for those that aren’t attending, Apple will live-stream the event for everyone to watch from home. You’ll be able to tune into the event via a live stream on YouTube and Apple TV. To make things easy for you, here’s the stream for you to watch along.

Of course, we’ll be bringing you all the latest news on Stuff as it happens.

What to expect from Apple’s latest event

At this year’s Wonderlust event, we’re expecting the regular upgrades to the iPhone and Apple Watch line-up. It doesn’t look like we’ll be getting any new AirPods this time around, however.

The iPhone 15 is set to bring some refreshes to Apple’s smartphone line-up. We expect the Dynamic Island on all models, and there might be a new iPhone 15 Ultra released. Buttons are set for a revamp, alongside camera upgrades, and a USB-C replacement for Lightning. As you’d expect, the devices will run iOS 17 straight out the box.

For the Apple Watch, expect two new models to make an appearance. The Series 9 will be the new model to catch most people’s eye. It’s set to introduce a new, faster processor, an additional colour, and a pretty similar set of features to last year’s Series 8. At a higher price, we expect to see an Apple Watch Ultra 2. It sounds like it’s also set for some performance boosts, a new darker finish, and a similar set of features. Both new smartwatches will come running watchOS 10 out of the box.

We may also see new AirPods at the event. But before you get too excited, we’re only expecting these to be a minor case upgrade. Rather than a new model, it’ll most likely just be a USB-C version of the existing AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 – just like the MagSafe case. But for anyone that would be irked by having one remaining Lightning hole – here’s a solution.

If Apple sticks to its pattern from previous years, we would expect the Series 9 and AirPods to go up for pre-order the same day, with the Ultra and iPhones going up for pre-order on Friday 15 September. Devices would likely then make their way out to customers the following week.

What won’t be appearing at Apple’s Wonderlust launch

While there’s plenty to get excited about ahead of Apple’s latest launch, we don’t want anyone getting ahead of themselves. Just like the rumour mill lets us know what to expect, it also lets us know what we shouldn’t be on the look-out for.

Don’t expect to see any new iPad or Mac models. While we are due to see some new devices from Apple, these will most likely be reserved for a later launch in October or November. It’s unclear if this will take place at another event, or via press release. Apple has done both before around this time, so we’re expecting the company to follow suit again.

While there is a new iPhone SE on the way and Wonderlust is the iPhone event, this new budget device won’t make it’s appearance here. We’re not expecting this device to debut until March 2025 – which is still a long way off. It’s a similar story for the Vision Pro headset – which Apple told us will hit the shelves in 2024. And there’s been no word on new HomePod or Apple TV devices at this event, so we wouldn’t count on seeing them.

