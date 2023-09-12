New Apple Watch Series 9 unveiled packing extra power

At the Wonderlust launch event, Apple dropped the new Apple Watch Series 9, coming in 41mm and 45mm sizes. These new watches improve upon last year’s flagship offerings, and also throw some brand-new features in the mix. Rather than headlining with new features, both models are more modest upgrades that focus on refinement.

Inside the Series 9, you’ll find the new S9 Apple-made chipset. It boasts a faster CPU and GPU, so you’ll get more responsive actions on the smartwatch. Powering this is the same all-day 18-hour battery from the previous generation. You can now add health information to Health using Siri, with a feature coming later this year. There’s a new ultra-wideband chip inside for Precision Finding to help you find your iPhone. Plus, you can bring your Apple Watch near Homepods to share media – just like an iPhone.

Screenshot

The edge-to-edge display now blasts up to 2000 nits of brightness – double that of Series 8. It can also clock down to just 1 nit, so can be even dimmer at night. There’s a new Double Tap gesture (remarkably similar to Vision Pro‘s gesture) that you can use to perform actions such as picking up a call. It controls the primary button in an app, so you can use it across your Apple Watch. It uses the accelerometer, gyroscope and other sensors to detect your fingers.

The Apple Watch Series 9 watches will retail for $399/£399 for GPS, or $499 for Cellular. It’s available in a new pink colour, alongside Starlight, Midnight, Silver, and Product Red. There’s a new suede-like fabric called FineWoven to replace Apple’s leather straps in an environmental drive forwards – it even extends to the Hermès collection. Pre-orders for both are starting today, and the devices will start shipping next Friday on 16 September.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home