Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives packing extra processing power and upgraded screen

At the Wonderlust launch event, Apple dropped a second-gen ultra smartwatch called Apple Watch Ultra 2, in the larger 49mm size. This new adventure watch improves upon last year’s flagship offering, and also throws some brand-new features in the mix. Rather than headlining with new features, both models are more modest upgrades that focus on refinement.

Inside the Series 9, you’ll find the new S9 Apple-made chipset. It boasts a faster CPU and GPU, so you’ll get more responsive actions on the smartwatch. But this doesn’t affect battery life – you’ll get the same 36 hours of battery life. The edge-to-edge display now blasts up to 3000 nits of brightness – higher than any Apple Watch.

Screenshot

Like on Series 9, there’s a new Double Tap gesture (remarkably similar to Vision Pro‘s gesture) that you can use to perform actions such as picking up a call. It controls the primary button in an app, so you can use it across your Apple Watch. It uses the accelerometer, gyroscope and other sensors to detect your fingers.

Apple’s second-gen Ultra smartwatch will retail for a higher $799/£849. Pre-orders for both are starting today, and the devices will start shipping next Friday on 16 September.

Developing story, more to follow…

