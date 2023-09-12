The new iPhone 15 is here, with refreshed design and USB-C

Fresh out of Apple‘s Wonderlust launch event, is the new iPhone 15. It comes in the standard 6.1-inch size we’ve come to expect, with a larger 6.7-inch 15 Plus available as well. Both devices are sequels to last year’s iPhone 14 offerings, and, as you’d expect, the new handsets pack a heap of new goodies. There’s also a fair bit that’s carried forward from last year’s models, so the latest iPhones should seem familiar.

You’ll find a new version of the Super Retina XDR OLED display. It can reach up to 2000 nits of brightness for HDR and outdoor viewing – which is twice as bright as iPhone 14. The Dynamic Island has made its way from last year’s Pro devices to the standard iPhone 15 this year. The display is covered by Ceramic Shield for added protection against scratches.

The main camera is upgraded with a new 48MP sensor, which sits alongside an ultrawide camera. There’s also a new 12MP telephoto feature using the new sensor for 2x zoomed photos. Portrait shots are improving, too, thanks to some behind-the-scenes improvements. Night mode also sees improvements, alongside Smart HDR which helps to focus on the background and subject together.

Screenshot

Powering the new device is Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset. It made its debut on the iPhone 14 Pro devices last year, and is making its way down to the standard iPhone 15 this year. Apple still promises an all-day battery, but the 15 Plus has a larger cell than the standard sized device. Precision Finding is getting a new feature, which allows you to find your friends’ iPhones as part of Find My.As expected, USB-C is also now on iPhone for faster data transfer speeds and charging. You can juice up AirPods or Apple Watch using the cable, and Apple’s wired earbuds get the new connector.

In keeping with Apple’s usual schedule, pre-orders for the iPhone 15 devices start this Friday on 15 September, and devices will be shipping out a week later on Friday 22 September. They’re available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Apple is ditching its leather cases as part of its environmental efforts, so you can grab new suede-like FineWoven cases instead. You can purchase the iPhone 15 from $799/£799, and the 15 Plus from $899/£899.

