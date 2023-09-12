Apple’s AirPods Pro now come with USB-C charging case

At the Wonderlust launch event, Apple showed off some new a AirPods Pro model – but there’s a twist compared to when we usually get new headphones from the tech giant. Rather than packing new features into the buds, Apple has refreshed the existing model with a new USB-C port, joining the iPhone in switching charging ports.

While the new charging hole is considered a big win for many tech enthusiasts, most users likely won’t bat an eyelid at this AirPods refresh. You won’t find any new features – just a USB-C port rather than Lightning. The AirPods Pro version will appeal to those on older models looking to upgrade. Or, if you really love USB-C, you can leave Apple’s proprietary option behind and splash out on the latest refresh.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) pack Personalised Spatial Audio from watchOS 9, and ANC like the original model. Using the new H2 chip, AirPods Pro 2 pack in Adaptive Transparency to instantly switch on for high decibel noises. There’s a longer battery life, with Apple promising up to six hours of listening time from the buds, and a total of 30 with the case. You’ll also find a case that’s fit with a lanyard attachment and Precision Finding for Find My.

The new USB-C refresh retails for the same $249/£229, and will be available alongside iPhone 15 from 22 September. If you prefer to keep the cord in, Apple’s wired EarPods now boast USB-C to support the iPhone’s new charging connector for $19/£19.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home