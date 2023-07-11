Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, and SE discounted by up to 16% for Prime Day

Apple Watch remains at the front of the smartwatch pack, proving the most popular option available. In the market for an Apple Watch to slap on your wrist? You’re in luck! As part of its two-day Prime Day deals event, Amazon UK has discounted its full range of smartwatches, including the Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, and SE. Only available until 12 July, you can score up to 16% off models – a saving of almost £100.

Currently, you can save 16% on the Apple Watch Series 8, the brand’s main smartwatch release from last year. That’s a discount of £70 that brings the device down to £379 for the savings event. You’ll find these savings across all available specs and colours of the watch, including both sizes and the cellular version.

We scored the Series 8 four stars out of five in our review, pegging it as a “great smartwatch” that’s perfect for upgrades from an older model. This watch introduced ovulation cycle tracking with a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and an all-day 18 hour battery life. It’s a sprinkling of improvements compared to the Series 7, but makes for a stellar smartwatch if you’re in the market.

If you’re after something a little more rugged and prepared for adventure, the souped-up Apple Watch Ultra might be more your style. It offers a more rugged titanium body with an upper lip for protection. The sapphire glass is also more resistant to damage. It packs a siren, cellular as standard, extra GPS, new water sensors, and more to make it a top adventure smartwatch. We scored it an impressive four stars out of five in our review. And this Prime Day, you can score the watch for 10% off – down from £849 to £765.

Or if you need to scale back on the features (and price), the Apple Watch SE might be your best bet. It comes with all the Apple Watch features you’d expect, including health tracking and Crash Detection. The SE drops some premium health sensors, such as the ECG and temperature, and packs a smaller battery. But it’s still a fantastic smartwatch option, especially as your first. And during Prime Day, you can score the watch for even less. It’s dropped 12% from £259 to £228 across all colours except Starlight.