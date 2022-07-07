There’s a huge Apple AirPods Pro price drop available at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

From Amazon US, you can get 20% off – $199 rather than $249. And from Amazon UK they’re just £184 right now, a saving of £55 or 23%.

The earbuds have been steadily falling in price over the last year or so and this is the cheapest they’ve been for the latest version of the earphones, complete with MagSafe charging case.

It’s rare to see too many discounts on Apple products, but AirPods seem to be bucking that trend.

Our original AirPods Pro review saw Apple’s earbuds awarded a perfect 5/5 star score, noting that the Pros are a “huge step up” from Apple’s plain ol’ AirPods and praising their noise cancellation, versatility, and convenient feature set.

The latest AirPods Pro are a further leap forward, promising (among other things) even better battery life and deeper bass, while retaining their predecessors best features – not least Transparency Mode.

This super cool feature allows you to switch from noise-cancelling mode to tuning back into the outside world just by cupping one of the pods – especially useful for commuters and city dwellers needing to quickly be able to hear what’s going on around them.

