6 things you need to know about the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Despite serious competition from the familiar faces of Bose, Bowers & Wilkins and Sennheiser, Sony’s WH-1000XM3s have fairly comfortably hogged the top spot in our headphones Top 10 list since they launched in 2018.

TL;DR: we really love these cans.

That said, a refresh was definitely in order this year, particularly when Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, while unable to unseat the Sonys as audio champ, probably one-upped them in terms of useful features.

That changes today, though. The WH-1000XM4 might look remarkably similar to their five-star forerunners, but Sony will be hoping that a host of smart new features will keep it ahead of the always-chasing noise-cancelling pack.

Here’s everything you need to know.