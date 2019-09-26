In terms of the way they sound, this third generation of Momentum Wireless is remarkably similar to the way they look: they’re reminiscent of the previous generations, but there’s somehow more of them.

What that means is that the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless are brilliantly capable and accomplished. It doesn’t matter the sort of music you like to listen to, the environment in which you listen to it, or the kind of volume levels you’re partial to - these headphones are always an enjoyable, and endlessly musical, listen.

Take the turn-of-the-century modernity of Kanye West’s All Fall Down, for example. The Sennheisers establish a broad, well-defined stage and place every element of the recording on it with absolute certainty - and by allowing lots of space between sounds, the presentation is as open and wide as it is meant to be. The headphones pay great attention to details, especially where low-level harmonics are concerned - it’s these that give greatest timbre and texture to instruments and voices.

They hit good and hard at the bass end, of course, but they’re by no means a blunt instrument - not only are the low frequencies as loaded with information as the rest of the frequency range, they’re tightly controlled. Bass notes and hits start and stop with absolute conviction, there’s no overhang and they don’t bleed into the midrange above.

The midrange itself is just as rich in detail and character, as a quick listen to Fat White Family’s Tastes Good With The Money confirms - you can almost hear how sorely in need of a good wash singer Lias is. And the same recording showcases the bright, shining treble response the Sennheisers are capable of - they attack crisply, but don’t overplay their hand. The overall tonality is brilliantly judged.

They’re fast and attacking with Kiasmos’ Looped, energetic and enthusiastic with The Only Ones’ Another Girl, Another Planet and able to bring a tear to the eye and a lump to the throat with Richard Thompson’s plaintive Withered and Died. In simple terms, the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless can do everything that’s asked of them, and do it in some style.

As well as invigorating sound quality, the Sennheisers demonstrate extremely grippy wireless connectivity and great call quality. The only area they don’t get a big tick, in fact, is with noise-cancelling. They do a decent job in isolating you from the outside world, but there’s no doubt others - particularly Microsoft (with its Surface Headphones) and Sony (with its WH-1000MX3s) - do a better of job of shutting out noise.

Really, though, that’s it for downsides. The third generation of Sennheiser Momentum Wireless are - surprise surprise - most definitely there-or-thereabouts.