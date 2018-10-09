And there’s quite a lot of tech in the Sony WH-1000XM3. Like their WH-1000XM2 predecessors these headphones have Bluetooth wireless and active noise cancellation, the ultimate public transport stress killer. Well, aside from a chauffeur or a lottery win that lets you retire.

Sony goes further than most of the competition in both areas. On the wireless side, the Sony WH-1000XM3 have NFC for easy pairing, often left out because iPhones don’t support headphone-compatible NFC.

Codec support is also fantastic. For phones well below the XM3’s pay grade you can use bog-standard SBC. But if your mobile can hack it, the Sony WH-1000XM3 can deliver aptX, aptX HD, AAC and LDAC. These are higher-quality streams that more-or-less eradicate the sound quality compromise of Bluetooth.

LDAC only used to work with Sony phones, but it became a standard part of Android in version 8.0 Oreo, so is finally useful. And it can stream in Hi-Res. You can see which codec the Sony WH-1000XM3 uses in the Sony Headphones app.

This is more important for the other side of the tech, though, active noise cancellation. Put the pair on and you can optimise the cancellation with a calibration procedure that tweaks the ANC for both the fit and the atmospheric pressure, so it won’t feel like the Sony WH-1000XM3 are trying to suck out your eardrums.

Haven’t used ANC before? A really effective pair can increase sound pressure enough to create a disconcerting vacuum-like effect. The active noise cancellation is sensationally effective, with a greater spread of frequency reduction than the Bose QC 35 II.

Part of this is down to the Sony WH-1000XM3’s great passive isolation, because ANC isn’t actually that great at filtering out treble noise. But it’s the results that matter, and Sony has that part nailed. Your commute will be less stressful, the sound of babies crying will no longer seem like a brain jackhammer and they’re even better at eliminating distracting office chatter than Bose’s pairs.

Sony says its new QN1 processor is to thank for the Sony WH-1000XM3’s ANC performance. All hail the QN1, then, eh? Listening to a Bose pair side-by-side, it does seem Bose still has the edge at certain frequencies. But the days of saying “no-one beats Bose ANC” are over.

There’s also an unusually good noise monitoring mode, which uses the mics to play through outside noise so you can hear what’s going on without taking the pair off. It’s dead useful and doesn’t, for once, make passing cars and office chatter sound like a cloud of angry wasps. But please don’t hold full conversations with the Sony WH-1000XM3 on. The world may be falling apart, but let’s keep some decorum, eh?

Like the XM2, this pair can also sense whether you’re on public transport, standing, walking or sitting, and lets you choose how much outside sound is played through in each case.

Sony says you’ll get 30 hours of use between charges with active noise cancellation, or 38 just using wireless. I seem to get slightly less out of a charge, but battery life is still great, and fast charging nets you hours of charge in just 10 minutes.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 use a USB-C cable, just like most new Android phones. The controls are the part you might need to dig the manual out to get your hear around. Touch controls are part of the right pad. Double taps play/pause, vertical swipes change volume and horizontal ones switch tracks. Like any touch controls, these take a day or two to bed into, but the Sony WH-1000XM3’s are far more responsive than those of older pairs. There’s no half-second Bluetooth lag, they’re near-instantaneous.