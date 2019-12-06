What’s perhaps the PX7’s most notable feature is also the hardest to remember the name of after a few drinks. B&O’s latest cans are the first to come equipped with Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive codec. As well as the hi-res Bluetooth audio streaming capabilities facilitated by aptX HD before it, the new codec also offers a dynamic low latency mode. This means that when you’re watching a movie or playing a game with your headphones on, what you see on screen and hear in your ears should sync up without any jarring delays. During testing I watched a few episodes of Silicon Valley’s final season on my iPhone 11 Pro and the tech didn’t let me down. It's pretty impressive stuff.

Noise cancellation has also been improved. You can flick between low, high and an adaptive auto mode that adjusts itself according to your environment. The lowest setting is perfect for blocking out just enough of the office rabble while making it possible to hear someone trying to get your attention. On high, it’s just you and The Monkees in your own musical cocoon.

Holding the noise cancellation mode activates ambient passthrough, the extent of which you can tweak in the Bowers & Wilkins app. Often passthrough can amplify noise too much, but it’s handled really well here.

Like their predecessor, the PX7s can automatically detect when the wearer has removed them from their head, pausing music and resuming it when they’re put back on. Again, the sensitivity can be adjusted in the app. When testing the PXs a few years ago, I found this functionality to be a bit buggy, but here it’s worked perfectly, and it’s a feature you won’t find on rival headphones from Bose and Sony.

One thing you don’t get with B&O’s latest, though, is voice assistant integration of any kind. Whether that matters to you depends on how pally you are with Alexa and co., but it sort feels like at least having the option should be pretty standard now.