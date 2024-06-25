The Beats Pill has been brought bang up-to-date – here’s why I’m ecstatic to see it

Beats’ headphones are iconic, but its Bluetooth speakers are pretty unforgettable too. After the original Pill in 2012, the Beats Pill+ was introduced in 2015 and canned in 2022 – and a replacement has seemed unlikely.

But now Apple-owned Beats has revealed the new Beats Pill – a 2024 take on the concept featuring some cool features such as IP67 water and dust resistance and Apple FindMy/Google Find My Device compatibility. Fast pairing is also available on both iOS and Android.

The update is very welcome – I still my our battered and bruised white Pill+ for camping and it’s still going strong after nearly nine years of use and abuse. So I’m looking forward to taking the Beats Pill away with me very soon.

Battery life is set at around 24 hours which is pretty cool – longer-lasting speakers are available but you’d be hard-pressed to find something so compact. A 10 minute fast charge will get you around two hours of playback. Beats also say that around 10 percent has been shaved off the weight compared with the Pill+.

Beats says it has re-engineered the sound system completely, with a ‘racetrack’ style woofer and stronger neodymium magnets that displaces 90% more air volume for a bigger sound. A new structure also reduces vibration on the low-end. Interestingly, the speaker also has a 20-degree upward tilt for better sound projection.

The Beats Pill is cheaper than its predecessor, too; it’s available for $150/£150 in three colours – matte black, statement red (aka Beats red) and the more unusual champagne gold.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home