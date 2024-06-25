The Beats Pill has been brought bang up-to-date – here’s why I’m ecstatic to see it
The 2024 Beats Pill has some cool features such as IP67 water and dust resistance
Beats’ headphones are iconic, but its Bluetooth speakers are pretty unforgettable too. After the original Pill in 2012, the Beats Pill+ was introduced in 2015 and canned in 2022 – and a replacement has seemed unlikely.
But now Apple-owned Beats has revealed the new Beats Pill – a 2024 take on the concept featuring some cool features such as IP67 water and dust resistance and Apple FindMy/Google Find My Device compatibility. Fast pairing is also available on both iOS and Android.
The update is very welcome – I still my our battered and bruised white Pill+ for camping and it’s still going strong after nearly nine years of use and abuse. So I’m looking forward to taking the Beats Pill away with me very soon.
Battery life is set at around 24 hours which is pretty cool – longer-lasting speakers are available but you’d be hard-pressed to find something so compact. A 10 minute fast charge will get you around two hours of playback. Beats also say that around 10 percent has been shaved off the weight compared with the Pill+.
Beats says it has re-engineered the sound system completely, with a ‘racetrack’ style woofer and stronger neodymium magnets that displaces 90% more air volume for a bigger sound. A new structure also reduces vibration on the low-end. Interestingly, the speaker also has a 20-degree upward tilt for better sound projection.
The Beats Pill is cheaper than its predecessor, too; it’s available for $150/£150 in three colours – matte black, statement red (aka Beats red) and the more unusual champagne gold.