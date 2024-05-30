Eagle-eyed Beats fans spotted a bunch of celebs carrying what looks like a new Beats Pill speaker. Notable people like Kim Kardashian, Daniel Riccardo, and LeBron James were spotted carrying it around. Then, an FCC listing confirmed that the new speaker was real. And now, a new leak has revealed the full specs for the speaker. With a few years since discontinuing its last Bluetooth speaker, this is the next big thing to come from Apple’s Beats.

Nearly a decade after acquiring Beats, Apple is ready to unveil its second Beats Pill product. The original Beats Pill+ hit the market in 2015 and was available until 2020, when it mysteriously disappeared without a successor. Since then, the rumour mill has been churning, with sightings in celebrity hands and leaks on regulatory listings hinting at a new model. Now, 9to5Mac received the full specs from sources close to the matter, and it looks like the new Beats Pill is more than just a pretty face.

The 2024 Beats Pill is set to be a portable Bluetooth speaker that’s a significant sonic upgrade over its 2015 predecessor. On paper, it promises louder sound, beefier bass, and better tonality. The speaker features a reengineered racetrack woofer that boasts 28% more motor force and displaces 90% more air volume while cutting down on low-end distortion. The tweeter, now with its own secured housing, aims to deliver crisp highs and rich mid-range tones. To top it off, a 20-degree upward tilt is designed to direct sound right to your ears.

Image Credit: 9to5Mac

Beyond sound quality, the new Beats Pill packs in plenty of fresh features. Battery life has been doubled from up to 12 hours to a full 24 hours. It now offers an IP67 rating, making it dust and water-resistant – perfect for poolside parties or beach outings. Compatibility isn’t an issue, either, with one-touch pairing and auto-pairing for both iOS and Android devices. And if you’re prone to misplacing things, the new Pill will support Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find My Device for easy tracking.

USB-C has replaced the old USB-A and Lightning charging, and the package includes a USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and wired audio. The new model is also lighter at 680 grams, despite a slight increase in size. Device controls include a centre button for music and calls, volume buttons, and a system button for pairing, voice assistant activation, and power. Like before, you can pair two speakers for stereo output or amplified sound.

Pricing and availability details are scarce. The previous Beats Pill+ retailed at around $230, so we’d expect something similar here. Perhaps we’ll see a drop to $200 or an increase to $250. With the latest leak and FCC filing, it’s safe to say the new Beats Pill will hit shelves just in time for summer.

