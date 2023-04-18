Leica photography? Then you’ll love the Xiaomi 13 Ultra

The ever-shrinking gap between smartphones and dedicated cameras just got that bit smaller with the launch of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Announced in China and with a possible global release set to follow, it’s the first camera to combine a 1-inch sensor with a variable aperture, which should give photo and video enthusiasts more nuanced control over their content creation than any phone before it.

This is the latest of a new breed of camera phone that doesn’t neglect ultra-wide and telephoto quality. Three 50MP Sony IMX 858 sensors mean the ultra-wide, 75mm (2.5x zoom), and 120mm (5x zoom) lenses all have the same sensor at their heart, so should pack similar picture characteristics. Three of the four rear snappers have optical image stabilisation and apertures wider than f/2; add on Leica lenses and processing and the 13 Ultra would be turning photo enthusiast heads even without a headline grabbing main camera. But it does, of course.

It’s packing the same 1in Sony IMX 989 sensor as the Vivo X90 Pro and Oppo Find X6 Pro, but thanks to dual aperture, the lens can switch between f/1.9 and f/4 for a shallower or broader depth of field. That means stacks of natural, soft, dappled background blur when you want it, and less stylised, more in-focus shots when you don’t.

While the cameras are undeniably its main flex, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is a flagship across the board. It combines a bright, punchy, curved 6.7in AMOLED screen with a smooth, adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate.

You can bank on top-tier performance from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, and the large 5000mAh battery should keep it going all day. Nippy 90W charging promises a full tank in around 35 minutes, and 50W wireless charging can manage similarly quick top-ups without a cable.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra can be picked up in Black, Olive Green and White colours, with a leather-style finish at the back around its giant camera cutout. A word of warning for anything thinking of shipping one over from China, though: while Google Play services will work with a quick install of the Play Store, we can’t guarantee everything you need from your phone will work on it without fail.

If you can, you’d be well-off to wait for a UK launch – watch this space – and if you can’t, check out our run down of the best smartphones you actually can pick up on home turf right now.