Logitech’s latest wireless charging dock is basically AirPower with a different name

Since Apple’s much-hyped AirPower charger was cancelled (RIP) there have been plenty of third-party alternatives with the same primary function - that is to charge all your Apple gear at once. And now Logitech has its own. At $130 the Powered 3-in-1 Dock is no doubt a very expensive charger, but it’s designed to accommodate three devices simultaneously in individual zones. A stand holds your iPhone and Apple Watch, while a flat pad can be used to juice up your AirPods. The dock supports 7.5W fast charging for your devices, and while it’s primarily advertised as an Apple dock, it’ll work just fine with any Qi-enabled device. Fingers crossed it appears on Logitech’s UK site soon.