Dyson Zone: your questions answered about the crazy air-purifying headphones

The Dyson Zone is taking the internet by storm! Since Dyson unveiled the contraption, people have had questions. Lots of them, too. And rightfully so. It is one of the weirder gadgets we’ve seen. So, we’re here to (try) and answer your questions about the Dyson Zone.

Is the Dyson Zone real?

Yes! The Dyson Zone is very real, despite looking like a device from a dystopian Sci-Fi movie. The company officially announced the air-purifying headphones on 30 March 2022.

While Dyson’s latest gadget is officially unveiled, it’s not quite ready for people to get their hands on one… yet. The Dyson Zone will be available later in 2022, around autumn, Dyson says.

Are you sure?

We’re sure.

It’s April Fools’ Day, are you really sure?

We are. Dyson has even confirmed that the Zone isn’t an April Fools’ joke.

This is no April Fools joke 😀 — Dyson (@Dyson) March 30, 2022

Though, we don’t blame you for thinking it might be.

What is it supposed to do?

The Dyson Zone is a pair of air-purifying headphones. Primarily functioning as a wearable air purifier, the contraption features two mini motors and multiple filters to clean the air it pulls in. Using the removable visor, it then channels this clean air straight to your nose and mouth. Your breathing gets automatically detected, so it always sends the right amount of airflow.

When being used as a set of wireless headphones, the Dyson Zone packs some punchy bass from its two drivers. They come with active noise-cancelling, and a Transparency mode. You can use the gadget either just as headphones, or as the two-in-one monster.

How does the Dyson Zone work?

In each ear cup, you’ll find a mini Dyson motor that uses a compressor to draw in air through dual-layer filters. It then projects two streams of the newly purified air to the nose and mouth. This air gets channelled through the visor, designed to stop the purified air being diluted by normal air, and to stop your glasses fogging up.

The company claims its electrostatic filters capture 99% of particle pollution, such as dust, pollen, and bacteria. With a carbon filter as well, the Dyson Zone can capture city gases like ozone and sulphur dioxide.

What about the pesky ol’ pandemic?

One concern about the Dyson Zone is that the motors might be propelling out germy breath if you’re ill. You wouldn’t want viruses being thrown straight in your direction. But whether or not this is a cause for concern, we’re not too sure.

The problem is the Snot Cannon is worse than no-source control, it's far worse than no mask at all- because it uses high-powered fans directed at the wearer's nose & mouth which project exhaled aerosols outward. If you wanted to weaponize a virus host it would be perfect. — Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) March 30, 2022

According to the company’s own specs, the Zone can take in a maximum of 150L of air per minute, with the motors maxed out at 10,500rpm. To put this into context, the average person takes in 100L of air per minute when exercising, according to a report in the National Library of Medicine. Of course, output will be lower than input, and the device won’t be at full whack all the time.

By the sounds of it, the Dyson Zone won’t be propelling breath (and germs) much further than when you usually breathe out. And with the pandemic beginning to ease (and it will continue to do so), there’s less reason to be worried. If you are really concerned, Dyson will offer a compatible FFP2 mask (the usual Covid kind) alongside the Zone when it releases.

It’s best to wait for more info from Dyson on this!

So, what is the point of the Dyson Zone?

To answer candidly, we’re still not entirely sure. Dyson Zone has been designed to purify air while you’re out and about, coupling it with headphones to keep you entertained. If you’re someone that wore a mask to combat pollution pre-pandemic, this might be for you. It’ll be more effective than a mask, and with the headphones built-in, you only need to carry around one device.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 9 in 10 people globally breathe air that exceeds WHO guideline pollutant limits. With pollution becoming an increasing concern, maybe the Dyson Zone will appeal to some.

But it’s hard to see this device taking off mainstream. Perhaps in countries where pollution is more of an everyday concern, Dyson’s new gadget will slot in nicely. We’ll just have to see!