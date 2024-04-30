Here’s how you can check out Dyson’s next-gen Supersonic Nural today

The $500/£400 Dyson Supersonic Nural is the company’s first new hairdryer in a decade. It’s smarter than the previous Supersonic by quite a long way and works to protect your scalp – read on to find out more about that. The launch is imminent – in May – but here’s how you can get a hair-on experience with the new dryer today.

For the next week, Dyson says that any customer who owns a Dyson haircare product can book a Supersonic Nural styling appointment with one of its stylists at a Dyson Demo store. So you’ll be one of the first to try the new tech.

Dyson’s well-known haircare philosophy is rooted (get it?) around avoiding heat damage. The Supersonic Nural has a sensor that detects how close it is to your scalp. That means it can dial down the heat to keep your scalp from singing and your hair from being damaged.

The device is unmistakably a Supersonic, but it has a bunch of differences compared to the original.

The new hairdryer will remember your settings for each attachment and apply the same settings next time around. There are also new LED lights for a better indication of the hairdryer’s status. There are new attachments, too, including the Wave+Curl diffuser that promises to shape and define without the usual fuss.

The new dryer will be available in both aqua blue and purple as you can see from the images above – I think the aqua blue looks particularly good.

