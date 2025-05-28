Stuff

One of Dyson’s most popular devices just got a huge upgrade – but it’s not a vacuum

Dyson's original bladeless fan has just been upgraded in a big way that's sleeker, quieter, and comes with an LCD screen on the base

Dyson CF1 Bladeless Fan

When you think of Dyson, your brain probably jumps straight to sleek, pricey dirt-suckers. But somewhere along the way, Dyson also became a posh fan brand. You’ll no doubt recognise the original bladeless Dyson Cool fan. But did you know it’s now 16 years old?

After years of letting its fan line coast while it flirted with air purifiers, straighteners and air-purifying headphones (yeah, remember those?), Dyson’s gone back to its roots. The new CF1 fan is a big upgrade to Dyson’s bladeless fan and it looks great.

The Dyson Cool CF1 is a full-on refresh of its original bladeless fan. It has the same general aesthetic, but it’s smarter and quieter. The CF1 keeps the iconic circle-meets-pedestal look, but now sports a new LCD screen on its base that lets you know what it’s doing without needing to decipher any beeps or random light flashes.

Air Multiplier tech is still doing the heavy lifting here, flinging out 370 litres of air per second in a stream that actually feels smooth. Other Dyson fans I’ve used live up to this, unlike choppy budget fans that seem to alternate between ‘gentle breeze’ and ‘tornado simulator’. So I expect this new fan will blow me away (pun very much intended). With ten fan speeds and three different oscillation ranges, it’s got plenty of range to keep you cool without blasting papers off your desk.

Dyson’s new Night mode dials things down to a whispery 29dB at night so you can get some shut-eye. It also dims the screen so you’re not trying to nod off next to a digital lighthouse. Is it a revolution? No. But it’s a long-overdue upgrade you’d expect from a brand that’s obsessed with making airflow seem sexy.

Note that you don’t get purification, heating, or humidifying here – the CF1 just cools. The Dyson Cool CF1 is available now for £250 from Dyson. There’s no US pricing or availability just yet.

