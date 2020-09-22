The Lego 1989 Batwing is 2363 pieces of Burton-era Batman perfection

“Where does he get those wonderful toys?” Well, Joker, it turns out Batman’s Bruce Wayne – and he’s loaded. Still, you can now grab yourself a wonderful toy by way of Lego’s 1989 Batwing (£179.99, available 1 November). Following last year’s dazzling take on the Batmobile, Lego’s Batwing immortalises the Dark Knight’s swoopy show-off bat-shaped aircraft in plastic bricks. The end result is a 58cm wide slice of gothic greatness, complete with full interior, removable canopy, posable aerodynamic flaps, and even a screen showing The Joker’s gas balloons about to wreak havoc on Gotham City. There’s a stand, plaque, and a few obligatory minifigs (Batman; Joker; Boombox goon); but with the included mounting bracket, you can instead hang this beauty on the wall – preferably a yellow one, obviously.