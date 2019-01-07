NuraLoop in-ears offer personalised sound and superb smarts

The music-loving scientists at Nura like to push things to silly levels of nerdery, but if NuraLoop sound as good as the Nuraphone headphones, then we’re happy to leave them to it. Similar to the aforementioned cans, which we raved about, they house celever self-learning tech which measures your specific hearing and adapts sound accordingly. There’s both a wireless or wired option with a magnetic cable attachment. Nura promise a full day of usage between charges and they come equipped with microphones should you wish to take calls. Active noise cancelling is on board too so you can enjoy uninterrupted sound sessions. Tap or double tap the dial to alter volume or activate SocialMode which will adjust noise levels depending on the environment. No news on pricing yet, but keep an ear out for them later this year.