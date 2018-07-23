How can you make objective judgements about sound that’s personalised to each listener? Well, you can’t. But by setting up profiles for a few different people, you can at least get a fuller picture of what’s happening; and if each of those people says their profile sounds fantastic, and prefers their own to everyone else’s, you know something good is going on.

On the whole, that’s the case. Certainly my profile sounded excellent, with thumping bass, sweetly spacious mids, and no harshness in the top end. Drastically different from other high-quality headphones? Not necessarily, but without doubt a totally hi-fi experience, and a bit of a wow moment.

There is some scope for tonal fine-tuning, thanks to that combination of in-ear buds and full-size earcups. The ‘immersion’ bar, originally accessed on a separate screen but now tucked at the bottom of the main one, lets you adjust bass levels by selecting how much low-end punch the big outer drivers are adding to the mix. It can get pretty thunderous, but stays impressively focused. Even so, unless there’s a block-rocking party going on in your head you’ll want to keep this fairly low for a realistic balance.

There’s no such tweakability with the top end - which is a pity if you’re not completely happy with Nuraphone’s reading of your hearing response. In fact, with some styles of music I found that my wife’s less treble-boosted profile (she clearly hasn’t abused her ears as much as I have) sounded more likeable than my own. This does detract a little from the magic of the profiling concept, but all it really calls for is more options to customise and compromise within the app: if I could just combine Mrs P’s more restrained treble with my less pushy mids, these things would be getting six out of five.